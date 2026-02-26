Texas A&M Linebacker Reflective of His Time in College Station

The next step of the NFL offseason is one of the major events in the NFL calendar, with the NFL Combine soon to get on its way. And the Texas A&M Aggies will be well represented up in Indianapolis, with the Aggies leading the nation and setting a school record with 13 players invited to the NFL Combine this year.

The NFL Combine's on-field workouts will soon be kicking off with the start slated for Thursday, and some of those Aggies are sure to start turning heads in front of NFL head coaches and scouts, with the likes of wide receiver KC Concepcion and edge rusher Cashius Howell being the two Aggies with the biggest spotlights.

However, before the Aggies can get out on the field and impress with their skills, ahead of the official start of the NFL Combine, many of the players in Indianapolis get the chance to speak with the NFL media for the first time, and one Aggie had nothing but good things to say about his time in a Maroon and White uniform.

Texas A&M Spoken Highly of by Former Player at the NFL Combine

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams defends in coverage in the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the scrum of the multiple press conferences throughout the day, one of the biggest things that came out was what Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams had to say about his two seasons playing in College Station.

"My time at A&M, I'm very thankful for the opportunity, for sure," Williams said. "I grew as a player and as a man, really... hopefully they continue to grow and invest in their players like they did with me."

Williams spent his final two seasons of college football in Aggieland, with the linebacker becoming one of the mainstays on the Aggies' defense as he totaled 62 tackles (32 solo), 12 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, six pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in two years with Texas A&M.

The multi-year player with the Aggies began his college career down in Gainesville with the Florida Gators, where he spent three seasons and recorded 70 tackles (35 solo) in 25 games. Williams was rated as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021 and the fourth-best player in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth scouting report on Williams, highlighting some of his strengths and weaknesses.

"Tall linebacker who lacked standout production in his two seasons at Texas A&M," Zierlein wrote. "Williams’ instincts and play speed are average but he’s usually in position to compete as a run defender. He attacks blocks with pop but needs to improve at playing off blocks or slipping them altogether. He’s a fluid athlete in space with the potential to be a plus defender in zone and man coverages."

Williams will look to improve his draft stock at the NFL Combine throughout the remainder of the week and Texas A&M's Pro Day as he looks to get his name called once the NFL Draft rolls around in late April.