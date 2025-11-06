Texas A&M Star Shines as Paul Hornung Award Finalist
Two-thirds into the 2025 college football season, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country is wearing maroon and white.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion has been named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the nation’s most versatile player.
A transfer from NC State, Concepcion has flourished in Aggieland. He’s become Marcel Reed’s go-to target alongside Mario Craver while also making a massive impact on special teams.
KC Concepcion’s Season by the Numbers
Concepcion has been incredible through eight games. He’s recorded 36 receptions for 545 yards (15.1 per catch) and seven touchdowns.
But where he’s truly separated himself is on special teams. The junior has two punt return touchdowns, including a 79-yard house call against LSU that blew the game open in Baton Rouge.
His 20.6 yards per return rank fourth nationally, while his two return scores are second-most in the country.
How KC Concepcion Stacks Up Among the Finalists
The 2025 Paul Hornung Award finalists feature elite talent from across the country, six players representing five conferences and one independent program. Here’s how they compare statistically:
KC Concepcion (Texas A&M, WR, #7): 36 rec, 545 yds, 7 TDs; 14 punt ret, 309 yds, 2 TDs
Jonah Coleman (Washington, RB, #1): 126 car, 643 yds, 13 TDs; 27 rec, 316 yds, 2 TDs
Wayne Knight (James Madison, RB, #3): 106 car, 659 yds, 5 TDs; 25 rec, 234 yds
Caullin Lacy (Louisville, WR, #5): 44 rec, 422 yds, 2 TDs; 18 punt ret, 422 yds, 2 TDs
Jadarian Price (Notre Dame, RB, #24): 85 car, 521 yds, 8 TDs; 9 kickoff ret, 362 yds, 2 TDs
J’Koby Williams (Texas Tech, RB, #20): 92 car, 525 yds, 5 TDs; 21 rec, 300 yds, 2 TDs; 4 kickoff ret, 207 yds, 1 TD
Who is the favorite?
Just by looking at the numbers, Williams seems to have filled the statsheet the most. Coleman’s fifteen total touchdowns are very impressive, and those numbers should only continue to increase.
Concepcion, however, has arguably played the hardest competition in the group. Three conference games against Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas remain, where the Aggies will lean on KC to continue their perfect season.
Don’t be surprised if Concepcion has a big-time game against Mizzou this weekend.
Past Winners
The award has been around 2010, with many iconic players winning the trophy since its inception.
- 2024 – Travis Hunter, Colorado
- 2023 – Travis Hunter, Colorado
- 2022 – Jack Colletto, Oregon State
- 2021 – Marcus Jones, Houston
- 2020 – DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- 2019 – Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
- 2018 – Rondale Moore, Purdue
- 2017 – Saquon Barkley, Penn State
- 2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
- 2015 – Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
- 2014 – Shaq Thompson, Washington
- 2013 – Odell Beckham Jr., LSU
- 2012 – Tavon Austin, West Virginia
- 2011 – Brandon Boykin, Georgia
- 2010 – Owen Marecic, Stanford