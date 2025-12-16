KC Concepcion Gives Cryptic Answer Regarding His Texas A&M Future

The first round of the College Football Playoff is here, but that doesn't mean that preparation for next season hasn't already started. With many players around the country already focused on next season, the Texas A&M Aggies have to prepare for next season, while still completing the current season.

No one understands that more for the Aggies than their star wide receiver KC Concepcion. With a decision looming, having to pick spending his final year of eligibility in College Station or foregoing next season for the NFL draft, he is still unsure of what he will opt for.

While unfortunately being tasked with the decision while trying to be mentally prepared for the first round of the College Football Playoff, it seems the star wide out will push off that process while the Aggies are still in the hunt for a national championship.

The Decision

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Concepcion has proven to be a revelation for the Aggies offense, and one of the favorite targets for quarterback Marcel Reed. He leads the team in receiving yards and is number 33 in the country with 886 while being tied for 15th in the country in reception touchdowns with nine on the year. Perhaps his best feature is being a true number one receiver who takes the attention of the defense, allowing Mario Craver to become a threat on the field as well.

For Concepcion though, his play this year has shown how much of a threat he can be on the field. His play has earned him a late first, early second round mock grade according to NFL Draft Mock Database, making his decision tougher on his return. With a deep class for 2026 at the receiver position, he could benefit from another year though.

""I have not made a decision yet," Concepcion said during the Aggies press conference against the Hurricanes. "Talking with my coaches, talking with my parents. We're going to put our trust in God. Whatever He has in store for my future, we're going to go like that."

The Aggies will have Craver back next season, and have plenty of depth in their wide receiver room to fill in, but without Concepcion they will most likely need to target a true number one guy in the transfer portal to have the same success they saw this season. With the first round of the CFP still a few days away, it seems safe to say Concepcion won't make a decision until the 2025 season is officially over.

The Aggies will host the Hurricanes on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. CT

