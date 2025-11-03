Marcel Reed Closing in on Rare Feat for Texas A&M QBs
Conner Weigman, Haynes King, Zach Calzada, Jaylen Henderson: the list goes on for quarterbacks who have slung the rock for Texas A&M football in the past five years. While each is talented in their own right, no single player has been the Aggie quarterback for a full season since quarterback Kellen Mond led the Maroon and White to an Orange Bowl victory in 2020.
Therefore, as can be imagined, there has not been a 2,000-yard passer for the Aggies since Mond's terrific 9-1 senior season, but it looks like quarterback Marcel Reed is ready to change that once and for all.
In his first season as a starter, Reed has burst onto the Southeastern Conference scene after a fantastic redshirt freshman campaign when taking over for an injured Weigman. The young gunslinger has over 20 total touchdowns and is now just 28 yards away from hitting the millennium mark twice in passing this season.
The next great Aggie QB?
In a limited sample size, Reed has quickly proven himself to be the catalyst to get the Aggies over the hump they have been trying to maneuver for well over a decade, as he has led his squad to eight straight victories.
Head coach Mike Elko's offseason plan following the end of the 2024 season was to hone in on Reed's ability as a passer, and he has been making the plays necessary to get the job done in any environment. He has benefited greatly from a revamped wide receiver corps in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who have 14 total touchdowns between themselves.
Reed has used his ability to navigate inside the pocket and deliver knockout punch after knockout punch, and when he doesn't see an open pass catcher, his legs can pick up first downs in a flash. Mond showed similar characteristics in his time with the Aggies, though it's quite possible that Reed is the one to lead the Maroon and White to their first College Football Playoff appearance.
With 17 passing touchdowns, Reed is just two away from reaching Mond's 2020 mark while already passing him on rushing scores with six so far. The dual-threat quarterback is something the Aggies have been missing, and now sitting in the national championship conversation, there's hope Reed can continue his stretch of dominance.
This Saturday's matchup with Missouri will present both Reed and the rest of the Aggies with the opportunity to take down another ranked opponent on the road, with hopes of returning from a month-long Kyle Field hiatus still undefeated.