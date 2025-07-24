Texas A&M Cornerback 'Can't Wait' to Beat Texas Longhorns in Austin
The 2024 season was a big one for the Texas A&M Aggies.
A new head coach, higher expectations, the drama surrounding the quarterback position, and the renewal of their deep-rooted in-state rivalry with the Texas Longhorns.
Unfortunately, for the Maroon and White, their home defense of Kyle Field against the No. 3 Longhorns did not go as expected, a disappointing 17-7 loss that saw the playoff hopes for the Aggies vanish in 60 minutes as the month of November came to a close.
"It's Gonna Be the Best Thing to Me."
One Aggie that especially took the loss hard was cornerback Will Lee III, as without his 93-yard pick six in that game against Texas, the Aggies likely would not have even made it on the scoreboard that night.
In his media appearance at the SEC Media Days, Lee III was asked about a road game that he was looking forward to for the 2025 season, and the answer came all too easy for the former Kansas State Wildcat.
"Man, I can't wait to play at Texas," Lee said. You know, me being at K-State and losing there in overtime and just getting back there and beating them at their home is gonna be the best thing to me."
The game Lee is referring goes back to his tenure at Kansas State, where the team traveled to DKR during the 2023 season and brought the fight to the Burnt Orange, only for Steve Sarkisian and his team to emerge victorious in overtime thanks to a goaline stand to end the game.
Lee would lead the Wildcats in tackles that game, with nine total (seven solo), and also recovered a fumble during the contest.
Against Texas last year, Lee notched seven total tackles (six solo) and scored the aforementioned 93-yard pick six that gave the Aggies their only offense of the game.
And now, from one intimidating Lone Star stadium to another, the Aggies will now venture on a 90-mile journey east to meet their rivals from Austin at DKR to close out the 2025 season, hoping to bring the same heartbreak to the Horns that they brought to College Station last year.
After all, the last time the Aggies visited Austin back in 2010, it resulted in a 24-17 victory, so regardless of how the two teams seem to be on Nov. 28, anything can happen.
The Aggies open up their 2025 campaign at Kyle Field on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.