Texas A&M Stays Hot With Another Transfer Portal Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies clearly are not slowing down anytime soon when it comes to adding new talent out of the transfer portal.

Just a few hours after landing a pledge from South Carolina offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, the Aggies added another transfer to the mix by securing a commitment from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

This marked Texas A&M's third commitment of the day on Monday, as Mike Elko and staff have remained busy.

Texas A&M Building Talented Transfer Portal Class

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A Detroit native, Davis-Swain committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. He stands at an impressive 6-4, 290 pounds.

He spent two seasons in Boulder, redshirting his freshman year after just two appearances before putting together a solid 2025 campaign with 15 total tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

His best game came against the Houston Cougars when he finished with five total tackles, half a sack and a pass breakup.

Davis-Swain will now join teammate and Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard, who also committed to Texas A&M.

Along with these two, the Aggies have landed commitments from players like Baugh, Illinois kicker David Olano, Fresno State tight end Richie Anderson III, LSU Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols, Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney and UTSA tight end Houston Thomas.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warmups prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Aggies are nowhere close to be done adding to this portal class, especially on defense. The Aggies have hosted/will host other players like Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka, Clemson Tigers defensive end Stephiylan Green, Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, Michigan State defensive lineman Jalen Thompson and Nevada defensive end Jonathan Maldonado.

On offense, Texas A&M hosted Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman for a visit in hopes of landing him over the Texas Longhorns. Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and Washington running back Adam Mohammed will also visit College Station,

That said, it's clear that Elko and the coaching staff are making the defensive line a priority this offseason.

Texas A&M is losing some major names on the defensive line this offseason, headlined by defensive Cashius Howell heading to the NFL. The Aggies have also lost defensive lineman like Albert Regis, Tyler Onyedim and more.

The Aggies will likely continue to add more names to their portal class in the coming days and weeks as the offseason gets into full swing.