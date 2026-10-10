Texas A&M Stock Report: Who Helped and Who Hurt Themselves Vs. Missouri

It was another long day on the road against a Tigers team for the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday afternoon.

Two weeks after a gut-wrenching 35-6 loss against LSU, the Aggies again fell on the road, this time to the Tigers of Missouri in the form of a 27-6 defeat.

Much like the night in Baton Rouge, there were not many positives to make note of for the Aggies, but there were still some Maroon and White players who provided a positive impact for the team during the loss, the cons outweighed the pros in this game.

Helped: David Olano

Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) scores a field goal against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were an offensive MVP to give out at this point in time, Illinois transfer kicker David Olano would be the clear-cut winner of that award, and he was able to continue his perfect season during the game on Saturday.

Olano nailed another 50+ yard field goal, scoring from 53 yards out to put the Aggies on the board first late in the first quarter, and he later connected on a 27-yard kick on the first drive of the fourth quarter, the only offense that the Aggies were able to muster throughout the day.

Olano is now eight-for-eight on field goals to start the year, the best by an Aggie kicker since 2004.

Helped: TK Norman

The second-year wide receiver had a quiet day in Missouri, but he ended up catching all three of his targets for a team-leading 55 yards, including a 32-yard gain later in the fourth quarter.

The day allowed Norman to double his season receptions to six and also brought his yardage to 91 on the season.

Hurt: Ashton Bethel-Roman

Missouri Tigers safety Trajen Greco (4) breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (8) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half, it was like Marcel Reed couldn't get any help from a single one of his pass catchers, least of all from junior wideout Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Texas A&M's first red zone drive resulted in an interception that was mainly due to Bethel-Roman trailing too far back on his route, and the second pick went right off of ABR's hands and into the defense's.

The junior finished with two catches for 24 yards, continuing a season to forget after missing the Kentucky game with an injury, and today certainly did not trend any positivity his way.

Hurt: Marcel Reed (and basically the rest of the offense)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has been trending downward all season, and that only got worse Saturday in Columbia.

Granted, we did mention that his wideouts weren't much help, as ABR essentially caused two interceptions and Mario Craver dropped a wide-open third-down pass after trying to make a catch with one hand instead of two, but in the end, Reed still completed less than half of his passes and for the longest time, the offense only mustered two first downs through three quarters.

In fact, the third quarter of play only saw the Aggies put up three total yards on offense, while Missouri put up 10 points.

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