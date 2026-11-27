As the 2026 season finally comes to a close for Texas A&M, they finish out the forgettable campaign against their fiercest rivals, the No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns.

While the Longhorns are looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, the Aggies will be looking to play spoiler on those plans and give this season something worth remembering.

However, as we all are aware of, that will be a lot easier said than done, as the Aggies haven't won a game since October 17 against The Citadel, and haven't triumphed in a conference matchup since October 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

And the fact that Mike Elko and the Texas A&M coaching staff didn't even know who was going to start at quarterback for the team earlier this week sounds off quite a few alarms.

Best of Luck, Boys

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this morning, the Aggies did announce that they would be utilizing both Marcel Reed and Brady Hart during the season finale Friday night, a move that will bring its own rewards and punishments.

Reed's experience in big games like this, especially Texas, will be beneficial, but his lackluster play in 2026 cannot be ignored, and it's hard to believe that he'll be able to flip some magic switch to turn himself into a Heisman contender against Steve Sarkisian's team.

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Hart showed promise in the loss last week against the Oklahoma Sooners, completing two passes of 30 or more yards to Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton, and making it a priority to emphasize the vertical passing game.

That is all fine and well, he just can't throw up careless passes against this Longhorns defense, or they will surely make him pay.

Not to mention, last week in Norman was Hart's first SEC start, and he has essentially been thrown to the wolves both then and now.

The injury rate for the Aggies, especially at the wide receiver position, are also not doing the team any favors, as TK Norman recently landed on the "out" section of the injury report, joining Terry Bussey, who suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year against the Kentucky Wildcats, and Ashton Bethel-Roman, who has been absent from the team since the loss to the Missouri Tigers, citing "personal reasons."

KJ Edwards and Rueben Owens in the backfield have been the constant for the Aggies, and the team put up 157 yards on the Texas defense last year, so if anything comes as a plus for the Maroon and White in their rivalry game tonight, it will be the run game.

Even if a win comes to fruition for the Aggies, a bowl game was knocked out of the equation a long time ago, so whatever notes Elko and crew can take from this game to use in the 2027 season, go on ahead.

Because the offseason is going to keep them all very busy.

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