Texas A&M has one game left, and the personnel problems that have followed its offense throughout the season aren't going away for the Lone Star Showdown.

Tuesday's initial SEC availability report brought more discouraging news for an offense that struggles to score points. Wide receiver TK Norman, who entered Oklahoma week as questionable after an ankle injury against Tennessee, is now out. T

erry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman remain sidelined, while Kelshaun Johnson has moved from out last week to questionable.

Texas A&M Injury Report vs. Texas

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson (11) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out: S Marcus Ratcliffe, WR Terry Bussey, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR TK Norman, OL Blake Ivy, OL Trovon Baugh, DT Landon Rink

Questionable: DE Marco Jones, WR Kelshaun Johnson, S Tylan Wilson

The receiver situation isn't the only concern. Offensive linemen Ivy and Baugh remain out, continuing the personnel problems along a line that has struggled to protect its quarterbacks.

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Defensively, Ratcliffe, a captain and one of the unit's leaders, also missed the Oklahoma game. Jones' questionable designation is another concern after the defensive end intercepted John Mateer in the end zone Saturday, recording his second interception of the season. With Wilson also uncertain, the Aggies have questions in their secondary heading into a matchup with Arch Manning.

Texas A&M Can Play Spoiler

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies don't have much to play for against the Longhorns except for pride, bragging rights and a little bit of spoiler.

Beating Texas does not save the season. Far from it actually. But it would give the team, and the fans, a little bit of levity before heading into the offseason.

The injury situation obviously hampers those hopes. If Jones and the others that are questionable can't play, then Texas A&M will have to rely on the depth that Mike Elko has preached is good enough to win throughout the entire season. If that depth doesn't show up, however, then the Aggies will once again find themselves in the loss column.

Texas is also dealing with ailments, most notably with star edge rusher Collin Simmons. He's easily the most consequential name on Texas' report and roster. He leads the SEC with 10.5 sacks despite missing three games, and his possible absence would matter against a Texas A&M offense that has endured enough difficult days to last a lifetime.

The SEC will update its availability reports before Friday's 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC. Texas will clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win, but Texas A&M can ruin those hopes in one fell swoop.

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