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Texas A&M Suffers Massive Drop in Top 25 Rankings After Kentucky Loss

The Texas A&M Aggies nearly fell out of the Top 25 rankings after a home loss to unranked Kentucky.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered one of the embarrassing losses in the Mike Elko era on Saturday at Kyle Field in front of another crowd of 100,000+.

No. 9 Texas A&M lost to the unranked Kentucky Wildcats in 31-21 finish that really wasn't as close as the final score indicated. Kentucky led 28-7 entering the fourth quarter before the Aggies scored two meaningless touchdowns.

As a result, Texas A&M fell 14 spots, the biggest drop by a wide margin this week of any team still ranked.

Texas A&M Falls to No. 23

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what the new Top 25 rankings look like following Week 3 of the 2026 college football season:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 9 - BYU Cougars

No. 10 - LSU Tigers

No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12 - USC Trojans

No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 15 - Utah Utes

No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 19 - Missouri Tigers

No. 20 - Oregon Ducks

No. 21 - Florida Gators

No. 22 - SMU Mustangs

No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 25 - Houston Cougars

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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