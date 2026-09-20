Texas A&M Suffers Massive Drop in Top 25 Rankings After Kentucky Loss
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The Texas A&M Aggies suffered one of the embarrassing losses in the Mike Elko era on Saturday at Kyle Field in front of another crowd of 100,000+.
No. 9 Texas A&M lost to the unranked Kentucky Wildcats in 31-21 finish that really wasn't as close as the final score indicated. Kentucky led 28-7 entering the fourth quarter before the Aggies scored two meaningless touchdowns.
As a result, Texas A&M fell 14 spots, the biggest drop by a wide margin this week of any team still ranked.
Texas A&M Falls to No. 23
Here is what the new Top 25 rankings look like following Week 3 of the 2026 college football season:
No. 1 - Texas Longhorns
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 9 - BYU Cougars
No. 10 - LSU Tigers
No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 12 - USC Trojans
No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 15 - Utah Utes
No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Missouri Tigers
No. 20 - Oregon Ducks
No. 21 - Florida Gators
No. 22 - SMU Mustangs
No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 25 - Houston Cougars
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7