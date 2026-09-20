Texas A&M Suffers Massive Drop in Top 25 Rankings After Kentucky Loss

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered one of the embarrassing losses in the Mike Elko era on Saturday at Kyle Field in front of another crowd of 100,000+.

No. 9 Texas A&M lost to the unranked Kentucky Wildcats in 31-21 finish that really wasn't as close as the final score indicated. Kentucky led 28-7 entering the fourth quarter before the Aggies scored two meaningless touchdowns.

As a result, Texas A&M fell 14 spots, the biggest drop by a wide margin this week of any team still ranked.

Texas A&M Falls to No. 23

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what the new Top 25 rankings look like following Week 3 of the 2026 college football season:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 9 - BYU Cougars



No. 10 - LSU Tigers



No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 12 - USC Trojans



No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions



No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 15 - Utah Utes



No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines



No. 19 - Missouri Tigers



No. 20 - Oregon Ducks



No. 21 - Florida Gators



No. 22 - SMU Mustangs



No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies



No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs



No. 25 - Houston Cougars

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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