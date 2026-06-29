Texas A&M Commit Kaden Henderson Predicts Aggies’ Next 5-Star Pickup

The No. 1 class in the country got even better when five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland committed to Texas A&M on June 28.

The offensive blue-chip commit adds value as a skill player in a class that focuses heavily on the offensive line and defense.

Several Texas A&M commits in the Class of 2027 celebrated the move on social media as the future Aggies rally together. One five-star commit, linebacker Kaden Henderson, called his shot on Texas A&M’s next big addition ahead of an important commitment date.

Kaden Henderson Tells Joshua Dobson He Is ‘Next’

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Henderson made his commitment to the Aggies earlier this month. He picked Texas A&M over Notre Dame in a heavily contested recruiting battle. He planted his maroon-and-white flag on June 18 shortly after a visit to College Station, Texas.

While on his visit, Henderson met several other Texas A&M commits and targets like five-star offensive linemen Mark Matthews and Kennedy Brown and five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson. Matthews and Brown are locked in with A&M, while Dobson remains uncommitted.

Dobson will announce his next destination on July 1, and Henderson likes the Aggies’ positioning for the blue-chip defender. After McFarland’s commitment, he took to social media to call his shot.

“Congrats Bro!!! @JoshDobsonDB you're next !!!!” Henderson wrote, tagging Dobson.

After losing the race for five-star cornerback John Meredith III, Dobson has become one of Texas A&M’s most important targets. He's a lanky corner with track speed and excellent coverage skills, a perfect fit for head coach Mike Elko's aggressive defensive philosophy.

As a sophomore, Dobson recorded a 10.78-second 100-meter dash, showcasing his straight-line athleticism. He’s also versatile, excelling as a return specialist and adding some snaps on offense. He recorded three interceptions in 2023 and 2024.

Dobson is making his selection between four programs: Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have long been a threat to the Aggies for the 6’1” cornerback. Dobson is from South Carolina but transferred to William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., for his senior season.

South Carolina and Michigan got the final impressions on Dobson, but early Rivals predictions have favored Texas A&M since May. The Aggies hope they have maintained their standing after multiple official visits.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks intercepts a pass intended for Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dobson would only add to an already stacked defensive class for A&M. He would be paired with five-star cornerback Raylaun Henry, forming one of the best cornerback duos in the Class of 2027. Additionally, the Aggies have commitments from five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey and four-star safety JayQuan Snell.

According to Rivals’ team rankings, Texas A&M’s recruiting class has a score of 94.003, well above No. 2 Notre Dame at 92.732. The gap between the Aggies and the Fighting Irish is roughly the difference between No. 2 and No. 6.

If Dobson commits to the Aggies, it would only further solidify a Texas A&M class eager to prove that things have changed since Jimbo Fisher and the infamous class in 2022.

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