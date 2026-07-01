Which Five-Star Players Could Texas A&M Still Land?

It is not even August, and the Texas A&M Aggies are setting a historic pace for the 2027 recruiting class. It's not just because they own the nation's No. 1 class and have done so since before official visits began in June, but also because the Aggies are on pace to do something that the last three No. 1 classes haven't.

If the Aggies were to sign their class as it currently stands, Texas A&M would sign the most five-star prospects in a single class (six) since Alabama in 2023. That Crimson Tide class obviously followed the now-infamous Texas A&M 2022 class that featured nine five-star signees.

Now, we all know the reality in recruiting: it isn’t likely that Texas A&M’s final class on signing day will be the same as it is now. Yet, that could be just as much of a benefit to Texas A&M as it is a potential downside.

With five months still to go before national signing day, there is still one five-star on the board that could join this already star-studded class.

Joshua Dobson, CB

Class of 2027 recruit Joshua Dobson poses in a Texas A&M uniform during a visit. Via @JoshuaDobsonDB on X | Via @JoshuaDobsonDB on X

The Cornelius, North Carolina, native is the lone remaining five-star target that is uncommitted on Texas A&M’s board. There is currently no decision date set for Dobson. As things stand right now, the Aggies are viewed as the favorite to land him.

ON3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the Aggies an 86.3 percent chance at Dobson, while no other contender has higher than a single-digit shot. SEC foe South Carolina is currently second with 3.1 percent.

After missing out on Texas native and the nation’s No. 2 prospect, John Meredith III, to Texas in June, the priority is Dobson.

His commitment would tie the Aggies’ class with that aforementioned Alabama class at seven five-stars. Yet, Texas A&M would argue for the more impressive class, as they would have done it in a different era.

Yes, both were signed with NIL, but Texas A&M did it in the revenue-sharing era of college athletics, that have tightened athletic department budgets and seen the talent further spread out. It likely isn’t a coincidence that since the Texas A&M 2022 class and Alabama’s 2023 class, no team has signed more than five five-stars in a single class.

A&M could surpass that with seven five-star recruits.

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