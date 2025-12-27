Texas A&M Tight End Declares For The 2026 NFL Draft

After spending four seasons playing college football, Amari Niblack has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Niblack spent just one season with the Aggies, helping post an 11-2 record, the first 11-win season since 1992.

Niblack ended the 2025 season with just five receptions for 69 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per reception. Across four seasons of college football, Niblack ended his collegiate career with 31 receptions and five touchdowns.

Niblack's Complete College Career

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Amari Niblack (84) celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In 2022, Niblack began his career with Alabama, a team that was coming off of winning another National Championship trophy. His freshman season was quiet as he only had one reception, yet it was a touchdown for the Tide that came against ULM.

After a quiet freshman season, Niblack stayed with the Tide as he led the tight end room in yards with 327, a big difference from just 15 his freshman year. In 2023, the Tide posted a 12-1 record in the regular season, including a win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference game, allowing them to slide into the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff.

Niblack was a huge part of the Tide's success in 2023 as he ended the season with four touchdowns, with three of them being against SEC teams. He averaged a career-high 16.4 yards per reception with the Tide as a sophomore and recorded at least one reception in each game besides two.

After the Tide was eliminated in the College Football Playoff after Michigan beat them in the semi-finals, Niblack decided to continue his career at Texas. With the Longhorns, Niblack had five receptions, averaging a career-low 6.6 yards per reception.

Unlike leading the Tide in 2023, Niblack fell in last place as a tight end with the Longhorns in yardage, as he ended the season with 33 yards and no touchdowns, after such a prominent season at Alabama.

Niblack then came to A&M, where he recorded five receptions, coming in games against UTSA, Auburn, Florida, and Missouri, recording 69 yards on the season. Niblack never found the endzone with the Aggies, yet he picked up important yardage in his time at A&M.

As Niblack declares for the 2026 NFL Draft, the 6'3 tight end is a great prospect for any NFL team after spending four seasons with three dominant programs in the college football world. Niblack could be a game-changer in the league, wherever he ends up.