Texas A&M Tight End Depth Chart After Nate Boerkircher Drafted in NFL Draft

"With the 56th pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Nate Boerkircher, tight end, Texas A&M."

The words left NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's mouth late Friday night in Pittsburgh, and as Aggie fans know, the Jaguars are getting a very reliable option at the y-spot.

As for back home in College Station, even without Boerkircher and Theo Melin Ohrstrom, who transferred to SMU, the tight end position is still very much on lock.

Texas A&M's Options At Tight End Without Nate Boerkircher

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) lines up during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Boerkircher was definitely the top guy at tight end for the Aggies in 2025, the highlight of his year coming in the waning seconds of the game versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, when Boerkircher caught a touchdown pass from Marcel Reed in the front corner of the end zone with 11 seconds left in the game to give the Aggies the 41-40 win.

Tight End Depth Chart for Texas A&M in 2026

Starter: Houston Thomas

2) Micah Riley

3) Richie Anderson

I say Thomas at first glance solely because he has the experience, but Micah Riley was named as one of the team captains for the 2026 season, so you can really flip a coin for who gets the starting job but expect all three big men to get their reps and targets.

Compared to receivers like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, Boerkircher didn't even hold a candle to their production, but still hauled in 19 passes for 198 yards, with his clutch score in South Bend serving as one of three he recorded on the year, his sole campaign in College Station.

Houston Thomas, who returns to his hometown of College Station after three years of play with the UTSA Roadrunners, which included 68 catches for 817 yards and five touchdowns in his two most recent seasons in San Antonio.

Thomas even got some reps against the Aggies in last season's opener, catching two passes for 22 yards in A&M's 42-24 win.

Micah Riley, in his second year with the Aggies after transferring from the Auburn Tigers after 2024, looks to show the rest of the 12th Man why he was designated with the big white "C" on his jersey that designates him as a team captain, only recording stats in one contest last season in a stacked tight end room.

Richie Anderson joins the Maroon and White after a trio of seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs, catching 31 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the 2025 season.

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