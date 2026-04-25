Texas A&M Predicted Starting TE After Nate Boerkircher Was Picked In NFL Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally putting a bow on the 2025 season as the NFL Draft continues on, and this time, tight end Nate Boerkircher, known for his final-second touchdown in the win against Notre Dame, is off the board.

While the selection is a worthy celebration, head coach Mike Elko is full steam ahead for the program as they look to prove that their success last season wasn't just a fluke year, and rather the beginning of something being built in College Station.

So now, with Boerkircher gone, Houston Thomas, a new transfer to the Aggies, looks primed to take over the position and be a viable weapon for the offense.

Why Houston Thomas Could Have A Big Year

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The tight end position for the Aggies is often times under utilized, but still, one of the most important positions on the field with their usage in personnel for the offensive system. Thomas, a long-time veteran in the sport, looks to slide into that role nicely, with three years of experience with the UTSA Roadrunners.

Last season with the Roadrunners, he finished with 34 receptions with 340 yards and two touchdowns, with his biggest game of the season coming against South Florida, where he finished with 7 catches for 77 yards. He proved to be a consistent player as well, as in 2024, he also finished with 34 receptions, but this time finishing with 470 yards and three touchdowns.

Perhaps his greatest strength, though, is his ability to remain on the field. Over all four seasons he spent with the Roadrunners, he played in every possible game he could, including his freshman season, where he played in just four contests, because he was redshirting. Over the course of the next three years, he played in all 13 games and was an impact player each season due to his availability.

Thomas looked to be a major piece of the offense during the spring practices for the Aggies, and should see a role in the offense's success, primarily during red zone trips where his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame will make for a large target for quarterback Marcel Reed.

Replacing Boerkircher will be a tall task, but Elko knew what he would be looking for when he went into the transfer portal this offseason. Now Thomas looks primed to take over the role ahead of a critical 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.