Texas A&M To Host Big 10 Defensive Lineman For Visit

While the Texas A&M Aggies navigate their way through the offseason after an early exit from the College Football Playoff, the team is looking to keep up the explosive reputation that their defense has built up over the years.

And with one of the upcoming scheduled visits, they are offering one option out of the transfer portal. The Aggies have made it clear that they are in the "go big or go home" kind of mentality.

Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam announced that he would be paying a visit to College Station as he searches for a new collegiate home.

Texas A&M To Host Former Penn State Nittany Lion For Visit

Gilliam had spent the past two seasons in Happy Valley, and after the complete and utter collapse of the program, which included them firing head coach James Franklin in the 2025 season, many could understand why Gilliam is opening up his options.

Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (54) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gilliam recorded 15 tackles with two going for loss as well as 0.5 sacks in the 2025 season, with the half sack coming in the regular season finale against Rutgers.

The defender did not record any stats in Penn State's 22-10 Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Clemson Tigers, nor did he play in the season opener against Nevada.

Gilliam did not see much action during his redshirt freshman season in 2024, only appearing in four games and recording a single tackle against the Maryland Terrapins for his only statistics to show for.

Penn State as a whole had a pretty lackluster 2025, especially considering how high expectations were for the team to begin the season.

After being ranked the preseason No. 2 team behind only the Texas Longhorns, the Nittany Lions quickly began trending downwards, winning their first three games before losing to the Oregon Ducks in double overtime, dropping to No. 7 and after losing to a winless UCLA Bruins team, the Nittany Lions dropped out of the AP Top 25 altogether.

During what ended up being a six-game losing streak, the team canned head coach James Franklin and quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending leg injury during the team's 22-21 loss to Northwestern.

The team was able to make a turnaround late in the season, however, winning their last four games, including their bowl game against Clemson.

According to 247Sports, Gilliam is currently the No. 3-ranked defensive lineman in the transfer rankings and the No. 31-ranked player overall.