Texas A&M PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Loss to Texas Longhorns

Here’s how the Texas A&M Aggies graded out in their loss to the Texas Longhorns, according to PFF.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Anytime a team falls to a fierce rival, it will hurt pretty dang bad.

Over 24 hours after the Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Texas Longhorns 27-17, the loss is starting to not feel as bitter. With a win, the Aggies would have been in the SEC Championship, with a bye week for the first round of the College Football Playoff. With the loss, they get an extra week off and avoid the bye week that seemingly doomed all teams that earned it last season.

After the Aggies fell to the Longhorns, this is how PFF graded the Texas A&M players for their performances.

How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Offense

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom
New Mexico State Aggies safety Da'Marcus Crosby (2) defends as Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) runs the ball during the first half at Kyle Field.

As semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, a trophy earned each season by the nation’s top offensive line unit, the Aggies’ front five have been phenomenal all year. Against Texas, left tackle Reuben Fatheree II continued to show why the Aggies deserve the coveted trophy. Fatheree recorded an impressive 82.1 pass block grade, and a 75.5 run block grade.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' offense:

  • LT Reuben Fatheree II, 27 snaps, 72.3 (overall grade)
  • TE Theo Melin Ohrstrom, 33 snaps, 71.2
  • LT Trey Zuhn III, 68 snaps, 69.7
  • WR Mario Craver, 45 snaps, 69.5
  • HB Rueben Owens II, 48 snaps, 68.2
  • WR KC Concepcion, 57 snaps, 64.4
  • C Mark Nabou Jr., 62 snaps, 63.1
  • LG Chase Bisontis, 68 snaps, 62.1
  • HB EJ Smith, 15 snaps, 60.4
  • TE Nate Boerkircher, 38 snaps, 60.2
  • QB Miles O’Neill, one snap, 60.0
  • TE Amari Niblack, two snaps, 59.1
  • WR Izaiah Williams, three snaps, 56.9
  • HB Jamarion Morrow, seven snaps, 55.3
  • TE Micah Riley, seven snaps, 55.3
  • QB Marcel Reed, 67 snaps, 55.1
  • RG Ar’maj Reed-Adams, 59 snaps, 53.8
  • WR Terry Bussey, 39 snaps, 52.5
  • RT Dametrious Crownover, 56 snaps, 52.4
  • WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 46 snaps, 50.2

How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Defense

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) in the third quarter of the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Last season, linebacker Taurean York had one of his best games against Texas. This season, he tried his best to match it and led the Aggies’ defensive PFF grades.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' defense:

  • LB Taurean York, 65 snaps, 74.5 (overall grade)
  • CB Tyreek Chappell, 50 snaps, 73.9
  • DT Tyler Onyedim, 35 snaps, 73.2
  • DE TJ Searcy, 49 snaps, 71.0
  • LB Noah Mikhail, 17 snaps, 69.2
  • SS Dalton Brooks, 68 snaps, 68.6
  • CB Dezz Ricks, 68 snaps, 67.5
  • CB Jordan Shaw, 11 snaps, 63.7
  • CB Will Lee III, 68 snaps, 62.1
  • LB Jordan Lockhart, four snaps, 61.3
  • OLB Marco Hones, seven snaps, 60.4
  • DT Albert Regis, 47 snaps, 59.4
  • DT Dealyn Evans, six snaps, 58.2
  • DT DJ Hicks, 34 snaps, 56.0
  • SS Marcus Ratcliffe, 66 snaps, 52.1
  • OLB Cashius Howell, 63 snaps, 51.0
  • DE Dayon Hayes, 14 snaps, 50.0
  • MLB Rylan Kennedy, 19 snaps, 45.7
  • MLB Daymion Sanford, 57 snaps, 44.2

