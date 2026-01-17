Texas A&M to Host Ohio State Player for Transfer Portal Visit

While the deadline to enter transfer portal window may have passed, many athletes are still looking for their next home in their collegiate career. As of Thursday evening, over 1,000 athletes at the FBS level still had yet to commit to a new program.

Like many programs in the country, the Texas A&M Aggies are still looking to bolster their defense before spring practice rolls around.

This week, head coach Mike Elko and his staff are hosting Cody Haddad, a safety from Ohio State, on a visit to College Station. He redshirted his first season with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State transfer DB Cody Haddad is planning to set up visits to Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas A&M, a source tells ESPN.



The true freshman safety redshirted in his first year with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/32ccpEIMcd — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 17, 2026

Before eventually hitting the transfer portal, Haddad was a sought-after recruit in the state of Ohio. Not only was the St. Ignatius High School product the No. 53 safety in the 2025 recruiting class, but he was also the No. 25 prospect in Ohio.

Speed That Shows Up in Coverage

St. Ignatius's Cody Haddad makes a third-quarter touchdown reception over McKinley's Geno Kelly, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. | Bob Rossiter / Special to The Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, Haddad has a solid build for a safety at the collegiate level. What really stands out about the pass-defender is his speed. Not only was he a three-sport athlete in high school, he was a versatile playmaker for the St. Ignatius football team taking snaps at safety, wide receiver, and punt/kick returner.

According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Haddad's track background shows up in his style of play. While the safety can come downhill in run support, Haddad's ability to use his speed to his advantage separates him from other safeties in his class.

It's that type of speed that earned him an offer from Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. Along with the Buckeyes, Haddad also received offers from programs such as Missouri, Texas A&M, Iowa, and Kansas.

The Aggies Aren’t the Only Ones Lobbying for the Safety

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

While Haddad may not have cracked the depth chart at Ohio State, the interest from Coach Elko and the Aggies during his recruiting process likely makes them a frontrunner to land the transfer safety. That being said, Texas A&M isn't the only program that's shown interest in the secondary piece.

Along with the Aggies, Tennessee, Iowa, and Nebraska are also expected to host the safety on a visit in the near future. Both the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers also showed interest in Haddad during his high school recruitment. While the pass-defender may not be an immediate starter after redshirting his first year at the collegiate level, his speed and versatility in the secondary are among the elite in college football.

Recommended Articles