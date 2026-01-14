CB Dezz Ricks Re-Signs With Texas A&M With 3 Years of Eligibility Remaining

Texas A&M may not have advanced far into the College Football Playoffs, but the Aggies’ loss to the Miami Hurricanes didn’t fall on the defense.

Limiting quarterback Carson Beck to 103 yards and one touchdown, the Hurricanes had just 10 points in the seven-point deficit that dropped the Aggies out of the National Championship running.

A key part of that defense will now officially be returning for his third year in college. Cornerback Dezz Ricks, with three years of eligibility remaining, announced his re-signing on X with a highlight reel of his second season as an Aggie.

“#GigEm”, was all Ricks wrote on the post.

The cornerback, who will enter next season as a redshirt junior, had 23 tackles this season and was a crucial component of a Texas A&M secondary that limited the pass game throughout the majority of the season, allowing an average of 56% of completions, six yards per pass and caused almost one turnover per game, according toTeamRankings.com.

Ricks made his way to College Station after playing at Alabama his freshman year and transferring mid-January during the first portal window of 2024. At Alabama, Ricks played some defensive snaps against Tennessee and pre-conference Chattanooga in Nick Saban’s last year as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

After transferring, Ricks played in all 13 games with nine starts for the Aggies in his redshirt year. With 20 total tackles and one for loss, Ricks earned his spot and started in 11 games this past season. Early in the season, Ricks played some of his best games of the year — especially against Notre Dame. At that point in the season, Ricks had so far allowed just two catches for seven yards on 10 targets. Against the comeback game against South Carolina, Ricks allowed just three catches and had two pass breakups to end the night with a 78.1 coverage grade, according to PFF.

Texas A&M has several essential players entering the NFL Draft, including defensive back Will Lee III — a player that Ricks has notably been compared to. But with Ricks’ announcement, the Aggies also have 15 returners signed to come back for the 2026-27 season with eight starting defensive backs, including nickel Tyreek Chappell.

With key offensive starters, like quarterback Marcel Reed and all five offensive linemen, signed to return, Texas A&M very well could make another run for a playoff berth next year. At any rate, the hope is to go further next season than this season’s first-round exit.