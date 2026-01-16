5 Transfers for Texas A&M That Will Make an Instant Impact

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to make a deeper run to the national championship in 2026 and truly establish themselves back at the top of the SEC.

Doing well in the transfer portal is a big part of that, and the Aggies made some massive splashes that significantly upgraded parts of their team for this upcoming season.

Texas A&M will be looking for some big-time playmakers out of the gate for their transfer portal group, and they certainly have the talent. Here are five transfers that will have an instant impact on both sides of the ball.

5 Instant Impact Transfers

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Isaiah Horton, WR

The Aggies found their true No. 1 wide receiver in Horton, the junior transfer from Alabama. He will slot in perfectly as one of the main playmakers on the new look Texas A&M offense with KC Concepcion declaring for the NFL draft. Horton had 42 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2025 season with the Crimson Tide.

His chemistry with incoming junior quarterback Marcel Reed should pick up right away, given the fact that Horton and Reed played together on the same 7v7 team when they were younger. They grew up hours away from each other around the Nashville, Tennessee area.

Horton gives the Aggies good size as a potential jump ball receiver with his 6-foot-4 height. Horton solidifies the roles of the A&M wide receiver group, with Craver using his high-end speed to take the top off the defense.

Rickey Gibson III, CB

The junior transfer from Tennessee was one of the better cornerbacks available in the portal, and is now ranked 48th overall in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Gibson played only one game with the Volunteers in 2025, but will be fully healthy entering camp to compete for a starting spot among Dezz Ricks and senior Julio Humphrey.

Gibson played in 10 games his sophomore season and made 32 total tackles, along with one forced fumble and three passes defended.

Tawfiq Byard, Safety

The secondary has likely upgraded for next season with the acquisition of Byard, the sophomore transfer from Colorado. Byard was arguably the Buffaloes’ best defensive player and will be a quick plug-in at starting safety for the Aggies.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at USF, Byard transferred to Colorado and excelled under head coach Deion Sanders with 79 total tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and 0.5 sacks.

The three-star product is the younger brother of Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard and looks like the position runs in the family. The 6-foot-1 safety will be one of the main players in the Aggies secondary.

Wilkin Formby, OT

A&M made a great addition to their offensive line. Formby, the sophomore transfer from Alabama, will officially solidify the right tackle spot as the seventh-ranked OT in this portal this season.

He made 14 starts for the Crimson Tide last season and will slide right in to play a big part in the Aggies offensive trenches. Reed gets himself a great protector as the four-star prospect stands at a massive 6-foot-7 and 324 pounds.

Houston Thomas, TE

The Aggies had a starting tight end spot up for grabs with the departure of Nate Boerkircher and basically found one of their own from the portal to take that position. Thomas, the College Station native, was a junior transfer from UTSA and ends up coming home.

Thomas had 34 receptions for 347 yards and two touchdowns with the Roadrunners last season and will likely get much more attention with the Aggies. His family is friends with head coach Mike Elko, and the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end will be a friendly target for Reed.

A&M was missing a good pass-catching tight end, and they get one in Thomas.