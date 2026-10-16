Texas A&M's Transfer Portal Decisions Are Coming Under Greater Scrutiny

Texas A&M football, like the rest of the college football world, has been plunged into the transfer portal era. Operating similarly to the NFL's free agency period with extra flexibility, the portal has opened doors for struggling teams to get their edge back while also helping powerhouses add punishing pieces to their war machines.

For head coach Mike Elko, that was the idea in mind, as the Aggies lost four starting offensive linemen to the NFL Draft, a handful of defensive stars, and, of course, first-round pick and Paul Hornung Award winner KC Concepcion. Therefore, Elko and his staff hit the ground running at the conclusion of the 2025 season and started recruiting folks from across the country to fill their voids.

However, halfway through the 2026 season, the Maroon and White are 3-3, and all three losses have been to Southeastern Conference opponents. The struggles have come from all over the place, but where did the Aggies improve with portal additions, and where did they fall short in bringing in the right fit? Let's take a peek below.

Duds and Studs

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting with one of the biggest transfer additions the Aggies made, wide receiver Isaiah Horton has been everything that they were hoping for since coming over from Alabama, even considering the historically poor season quarterback Marcel Reed has put together. Horton has made the most of the passes that have been thrown in his catch radius, leading A&M in both receiving yards and touchdowns. Quite a few passes have sailed over his head, and if Reed or another quarterback can find a way to actually get the ball in his hands, the return on investment could be even better.

Now, perhaps the most impactful offensive addition has been Illinois transfer David Olano, a sure-legged junior who has injected life into an A&M kicking game that was almost completely useless a season ago. He has attempted nine kicks and has made every single one, including his career-long 57-yard kick against Arkansas. An Aggie kicker has not started eight-for-eight since 2008, and Olano has solidified himself in the Lou Groza Award conversation.

But for every give, there's usually a take, and the offensive line has taken a beating in part due to its portal additions. To replace the Maroon Goons in the NFL, the likes of Trovon Baugh, Wilkin Formby and Tyree Adams were brought in to protect Reed, but the unit as a whole has been left wanting. After allowing 17 sacks through 13 games last year, the 2026 line has given up 12, contributing heavily to the regression Reed has suffered in his second year at the helm.

Defensively, linebacker Ray Coney was brought in to fill the vacancy left behind by three-time team captain Taurean York, and the former Golden Hurricane has done just that. Through six games, Coney has led the Aggies in total tackles and has forced a fumble. He has helped create a strong duo with true sophomore Noah Mikhail, though he is not the only newcomer in the secondary making an impact.

Safety Tawfiq Byard had to work his way back to the field after an injury, but has racked up 16 tackles and a forced fumble as well. Defensive tackle CJ Mims has been flying under the radar with 13 total stops, though fellow interior defender Angelo McCullom has left a lot to be desired with two tackles.

Most recently, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain recorded his first start in an Aggie uniform against Missouri and has looked like the run-stopper he was brought in to be. However, with such a stagnant offensive output thus far, it has been difficult for the defensive additions to hold the line forever.

Ultimately, the Aggies made the moves critical for staying competitive on defense, but the same can not be said about the offense. Tough sledding on the offensive line and not bringing in a veteran quarterback to sit behind Reed, A&M has found itself in a hole of its own making, with one of the worst all-around attacks in the country.

If the Aggies can learn from their mistakes and bolster their roster, there's a shot at redemption waiting in 2027, especially now that the College Football Playoff is to expand all the way up to 24 teams.

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