Texas A&M Offensive Numbers Show How Far the Aggies Have Fallen

Halfway through the 2026 season, Texas A&M football is a victim of its own inefficiency. After starting the season off with a punishing 50-0 victory over Missouri State, the Aggies have yet to replicate anywhere close to the same numbers, failing to score a touchdown in any of their ranked matchups. While not a wholly singular problem, the most glaring has been the complete regression by quarterback Marcel Reed.

Sporting the worst passer rating against Power 4 competition in all of college football, Reed has had miss after miss downfield and has played like a shell of his former self a season ago. Not only has the veteran passer looked off; his stats thus far through six games in 2026 are drastically below those of 2025. Of course, he lost four of his starting offensive linemen and first-round pick, Paul Hornung Award winner KC Concepcion to the NFL Draft, but even with a strong helping of playmakers, the offense this year is simply not cutting it.

It goes beyond just Reed as the issue, as the run game has suffered thanks to countless injuries and a lack of explosiveness from RB1 Rueben Owens II, just as a few examples. So how exactly does the offense compare at the same point now as it did in 2025? Let's take a look and see just how shocking the difference has been.

First Things First

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being with the commander of the offense, it's no exaggeration to say that Reed is nowhere close to his old production levels from a season ago. In 2026, Reed has accounted for eight total touchdowns and six interceptions, while turning the ball over on downs on multiple occassions, with the most egregious being a poorly thrown ball to running back Carsyn Baker that might have given the Aggies the momentum to come back against Kentucky.

In 2025, Reed has 15 total touchdowns for just four interceptions, at the same mark as this year, making both fans and critics wonder where this version of him has gone. On top of that, he passed for under 200 yards just once in a run-dominant win over Mississippi State, whereas in 2026, he has passed for over 200 yards only twice. Against LSU this year, he barely passed for over 100 yards as he threw two picks and accounted for zero touchdowns.

Plenty goes into his fall-off in production, but it seems that every other throw has been a dirtball or thrown wildly over an open receiver, leading to many calls for a change at quarterback.

Straight to the Points

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Point-wise, the Aggies are at 165 halfway through the season compared to 208 in 2025. Two touchdown-less outings against LSU and Missouri displayed the total lack of rhythm in the offense, though not many changes have come out of them thus far, apart from a shuffle along the offensive line.

Unlike in 2025, A&M is creating takeaways on defense and has even scored with two pick-sixes; however, with such a vanilla offense to work with, it's been difficult to cash in on the opportunities. The vacancy left behind by Concepcion has left the Aggies searching for a replacement, but with multiple significant injuries, the answer has not come in time for a quick rebound.

Additionally, the running game was a large part of the Maroon and White's early tear through their Southeastern Conference competition, and was featured heavily in their upset win over Notre Dame on the road. This year has been a different story, with the highest rushing numbers coming from Owens with 77 yards against Missouri State. Owens, once a five-star prospect, was slated to become the dominant running back for the Aggies, but has not looked the part for the majority of the season, with just over four yards per carry and only one touchdown.

The rookie tandem of Baker and Cathrage star KJ Edwards is poised to be the dominant duo of the future, but their true freshman seasons have featured a less than ideal amount of carries in light of Owens's shortcomings.

A Quick Defusal

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) and cornerback PJ Woodland (11) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To blow away the competition, explosive plays are always necessary; therefore, it's not difficult to see why the Aggies are sitting at 3-3 with a losing record in conference play. Through the first six games last year, A&M had 47 plays of 20 yards or more, including double-digit marks against UTSA and Utah State. This year is not even close, with the Aggies sitting at No. 134 of 138 FBS teams in the same category.

The longest rushing play by a running back in 2026 is just 20 yards, thanks to a rushing score by Edwards, as opposed to a 57-yarder by Owens last year. Reed had a scramble for 40 yards against Missouri, but by the time he picked up the yardage, it was already too late for a comeback attempt.

Not Close Enough

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, and probably the most telling of the offense's fall from grace, is the difference in yards per play from last year to now. With nearly an identical number of plays through the first six games in both seasons, the Aggies are averaging just 4.77 yards per play, compared to 6.54 in 2025, limiting what the offense has been capable of.

The fall-off in this category has directly affected the number of yards A&M has picked up each game, dropping more than 100 yards per game from a season ago, down to 332.8 yards per contest from 458.5 beforehand. Ultimately, the issues have hindered the Aggies' chances at ranked upsets, and unfortunately, not much can change mid-season apart from a move at quarterback.

Whether or not A&M can reach bowl eligibility has yet to be determined, but if that is the goal in mind, at least part of its old success will have to be replicated in the latter half of 2026.

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