Mario Craver Continues to Be Texas A&M's Most Explosive Option
Not every week does an athlete who hits the transfer portal get to play his former team. For wide receiver Mario Craver, he got a chance to show the Mississippi State Bulldogs what their offense was missing.
“Those guys played great,” Craver said. “It was a tough, physical game. I felt like a lot of those guys played great on the other side, on the offensive side. So, yeah, it was a great game.”
Craver was the leading receiver for the Aggies with six receptions for 80 yards, with his longest grab going for 42 yards. With the six catches, the Birmingham, Alabama, native now sits at 30 receptions on the season, totaling 557 yards with four touchdowns.
The star averages 18.6 yards per catch, which has helped the Collin Klein offense develop into one of the most dangerous lineups in the country.
Mississippi State Performance
During Craver’s time in Starkville, Mississippi, the freshman played in nine career games, earning three starts. The Bulldogs’ offense distributed the ball to Craver several times, but he only recorded 368 yards on the season with 17 receptions.
When he played against A&M a season ago, the talented wideout caught five passes for 42 yards, including a touchdown, which immediately caught the attention of the A&M coaching staff. This got A&M players who were returning to stay in contact with the receiver to convince him to come to Aggieland.
It’s worked out under the direction of coach Mike Elko, who has rebuilt the program and put them in contention for a ticket to the SEC Championship game for the first time, as well as a playoff berth. From his guidance, he gets credited with developing quarterback Marcel Reed, who has allowed his troops to haul in passes under the lights of primetime.
Craver got questioned about how defenses have been covering him or taking a different approach because of the big games with his teammate, KC Concepcion, who has also been getting targeted.
“That’s what happens when you have early success early in the season,” Craver said. “Just the defense sliding coverage to me or doubling me, it just opens up opportunities for KC, ABR (Ashton Bethel-Roman), Terry (Bussey), a lot of running backs.”
Besides the massive 42-yard gain, Craver got used in short game situations with numerous short distance routes, including a three, four, and six-yard gain, and a touchdown that went for seven yards.
“It was just another touchdown,” Craver said. “Nothing crazy, nothing new. Just another touchdown.”
Rushing the ball was another quality that Craver got to display on Saturday night at Kyle Field, and he got asked if he enjoyed seeing sweep plays getting called.
“Oh, yeah, most definitely,” Craver said. “Just get the ball in my hands quickly. Really no complications of am I not going to get the ball or not. It’s just what I am going to do with it. So, I really love that.”