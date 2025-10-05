Mario Craver Shines In Texas A&M's Dominant Win Over Mississippi State
Texas A&M hosted Mississippi State on Saturday, October 4, where the Aggies rolled right over the Bulldogs with a 31-9 win. The Aggies advance to 5-0 on the season while moving to 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.
Wide receiver Mario Craver was able to have an incredible performance against his former team, and he spoke to the media about what today meant to him.
"Those guys played great," Craver said about his former team. "It was a tough physical game. I feel like a lot of those guys had played great."
Mario's Magic
Coming into the game against Mississippi State, Craver had a team-high 477 yards and four touchdowns. Against his former team, he was no different as he was able to pick up 80 receiving yards and 35 rushing yards, as well as pick up his first touchdown since the Aggies' win at Notre Dame.
Craver was shut down last weekend against Auburn as he only had four receptions, due to the defense keeping a close eye on him since he has been so electric for Texas A&M. Against the Bulldogs, Craver was able to have some more explosive plays, yet still nothing like the beginning of the season.
"I mean that's what happens when you have early success early in the season," Craver said. "I mean, just the defense sliding coverage to me or doubling me, anything, it just opens up opportunities for KC, ABR, Terry, and all the running backs."
Against his former team, Craver came out strong, especially in the second half, where Texas A&M scored 24 of its 31 points. Craver's touchdown came in the fourth quarter, with a seven-yard touchdown run.
"You can't motivate me any more than I already was," Craver said. "My job out there is to go win, so anything you say can't really change my day because I'm already going my hardest.
With Marcel Reed working on his passing game throughout the offseason, Texas A&M truly became a dual-threat offense as Reed has passed, handed the ball off, run it himself, etc, keeping defenses on their toes.
"Early on in the season, people were thinking that we can't run the ball and our run was pretty inconsistent," Craver said. "But I guess they see now that we have the best running back group in the country."
With a win, the Aggies advance to 5-0 as they are set to take on the Florida Gators Saturday, October 11, under the lights at Kyle Field.