Kyle Field Receives Surprising Ranking Among SEC Stadiums
Every Texas A&M Midnight Yell Practice starts with the yell leaders saying some variation of the following: “Welcome to Kyle Field, the cathedral of college football.”
Most press conferences, opposing players talk about how Kyle Field is not daunting and how their team has prepared for the noise and impact of the 12th Man, only to be riddled with false start penalties and offsides.
USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer released his rankings of the most daunting stadiums for visitors in the SEC. The top three on his list was Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, LSU’s Tiger Stadium and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, respectively. However, Texas A&M surprisingly fell outside the top-5, landing in the No. 7 spot. His rankings come shortly after the Lone Star Showdown was placed as the No. 15 rivalry in college football by The Athletic.
Why is Texas A&M So Low?
Toppmeyer has drawn flack in the comments of the USA Today X post highlighting the article over his placement of Ben Hill Griffin at the top of the SEC hill. Many claim no one is afraid of playing in The Swamp, but Toppmeyer provided the stats to back it up. Over the past 10 years, the Gators have an impressive .714 home winning percentage against SEC opponents.
As for the Aggies, Kyle Field hosts crowds north of six figures week in and week out, all chanting in unison in one of the most impressive displays of solidarity in all of sports. EA Sports, the makers of recently released College Football 26, have Kyle Field ranked as the 11th toughest environment in all of college football with just four other SEC programs ranked higher.
”Kyle Field towers like no other, and it literally shakes when the noise swells,” Toppmeyer wrote. ”Love or mock the Aggie Yell Leaders, you can’t deny they create a unique scene, and the Aggies entering to “POWER” is one of college football’s best intros.”
The list drew ESPN’s Peter Burns’ attention. In his own reply to the post, he provided his top-5 of LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
”Yes Bama/UGA are tough places to play but not because of their stadium noise but rather quality of teams,” Burns wrote.
Last offseason, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made comments regarding Kyle Field and its loud reputation compared to LSU’s Death Valley.
"It's not even close," Nussmeier told reporters."Yes, Kyle Field is loud, I'll give them that, but it's not Death Valley."
Nussmeier would go on to connect on 25-of-50 passes for 405 yards, and throw three interceptions in the loss at Kyle Field.
The Aggies get a chance at proving Kyle Field is superior with a win when they had into Tiger Stadium on Oct. 25.