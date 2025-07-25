Texas A&M Trending for Two Priority Recruits With Commitment Dates Looming
Texas A&M is sitting in a strong spot for both TE Evan Jacobson and five-star DE Anthony “Tank” Jones, with commitments possibly coming soon.
Let’s start with Evan Jacobson, who could be the next one off the board for the Aggies. Texas A&M feels really good here, and based on what I’ve heard, a decision might not be far off at all — could be within the next day or so. A&M has been trending in this one for a while, and if he pulls the trigger soon, the Aggies should be the pick. A&M’s staff, especially Coach Elko and the offensive crew, deserves credit for how they’ve recruited Jacobson. The tight end spot is something they want to hit in this cycle, and Jacobson is a big-bodied guy who fits what they’re looking for. He’s got size, strong hands, and can block, which is something they’ve really emphasized to him.
Texas A&M Football in Strong Position for “Tank” Jones
Now onto the other big name — literally — in Anthony “Tank” Jones, the five-star defensive end who’s been near the top of A&M’s board. From my conversations with folks close to it, A&M is more than in it here — they might even be out in front.
Jones has been a top target for months, and the staff has never let up. This recruitment could be wrapping up sooner than people think. Some believe a decision might even come in the next week or so. If that happens, I’d keep my eyes on College Station.
Tank is the kind of player who changes your defensive line from day one. And landing someone like him would be a huge win for A&M in this class.
Bottom line: A&M is trending in a great direction with two major targets, and there’s a real shot they land both. Stay tuned — movement could be coming quick.
If the Aggies can close on both Jacobson and Tank Jones, that would give the class even more juice heading into the fall. And the message it would send to other recruits watching would be loud. You land a five-star edge and a top tight end? That’s the kind of momentum that helps you finish strong down the stretch.
This staff has clearly made these two a priority, and that consistency is starting to pay off. The upcoming weeks will tell the story, but there’s no question A&M is in the thick of it — and right now, they might just be in the lead for both.
As always, we’ll keep tracking it. Stay locked in.