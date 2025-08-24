Texas A&M Captain Shares Why Offensive Line Has Made 'Massive Strides'
With the 2025 football season officially a week away, Texas A&M captain and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III spoke about the Aggies heading into next week in a media interview on Friday. Heading into his graduate year at Texas A&M, Zuhn has been a key player on Texas A&M's offensive line.
"I think we have taken such massive strides, even from what we were last year," Zuhn said. "We were already a veteran group last year and now we're just a year past that. You know, we've grown, we've grown smarter, we've learned more just about the game of football."
Heading into his fifth season at Texas A&M, Zuhn has been an asset for the Aggies ever since redshirting his first year. As a sophomore in 2023, Zuhn started in all 13 games at left tackle, where he has earned his spot as he helped out the offense tremendously.
Zuhn's Role Ahead Of The 2025 Season
"I think just our experience," Zuhn said when asked about the greatest aspect of the offensive line. "You know there's nothing really that we're going to see on a Saturday that we haven't seen before... So we're going to be ready for everything."
This previous season, Zuhn once again started and played in all 13 games for the Aggies on the left side, as he helped lead the Texas A&M rushing attack to rank 26th in the nation, and second in the Southeastern Conference with 195.5 yards per game. The Aggies also have every player of the offensive line returning to Kyle Field this season.
"It means everything, getting to play another year with all the guys that were here last year so," Zuhn said. "We just got such a great bond and you know, so many reps together, so many reps banked together that we are just one unit."
As a captain and graduate student, Zuhn can be seen as one of the biggest factors of the offensive line, although they all work together. Growing up, Zuhn dreamed of being a football player for Texas A&M, and now he is a captain leading his team to greatness.
"It's been a dream of mine growing up, and now having put in all the work these past five years, it's just kind of come down to this one moment, this one year," Zuhn said. "So, we're going to take it day by day, week by week, and I'm excited."
Zuhn and the Aggies have their sights set high to win an SEC Championship and going into the playoffs. The offensive line has their sights set on winning the Joe Moore award, an award rewarded to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country.
The Aggies will be back in Kyle Field against UTSA on Saturday, August 30 with their sights set high for an impressive and rewarding season.