Is Texas A&M a College Football Playoff Team?
Texas A&M is primed for an exceptional season in year two under head coach Mike Elko.
After an 8-5 season that felt better than it looked on paper, the Aggies are set to return an even more experienced, improved version of last year’s squad. Texas A&M has received plenty of hype heading into 2025. It ranked No. 19 on the initial AP Poll and No. 21 on the initial Coaches Poll.
On a recent appearance on SEC Unfiltered, college football analyst David Pollack revealed why he thinks the Texas A&M Aggies will make the College Football Playoff.
The Case For Texas A&M
One of the biggest playmakers the Aggies had in 2024 was running back Le’Veon Moss. He recorded 765 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6.3 yards per carry. Moss ran behind one of the best offensive lines in the SEC, with all six linemen who played significant snaps last season set to return. The Aggies' offensive lines will likely make a case for the best offensive line in the country in 2025.
“Offensive line…,” Pollack said. “They’re seven-deep. Like seven-eight deep, they’ll be able to do with injuries. Moss back at the running back spot, dude’s a hammer, like downhill, punch you in the mouth.”
On top of their impressive run game, the Aggies spent the offseason surrounding quarterback Marcel Reed with top talent at the wide receiver position.
“They lost receivers,” Pollack said. “They brought in the best transfer portal receiver, to me, in KC Concepcion. I love this cat and I think he fits like a glove on Reed’s hand because of what they do in the RPO game and quick game. You got Moss going up the middle, you got Reed to pull it go one way, you got Concepcion the other way, you’ve got problems.”
One of the weaker points on the 2024 squad was its defensive back room. The Aggies ranked 13th out of the 16 teams in the SEC. In 2024, they allowed 3,018 yards through the air, allowed 20 touchdowns and recorded 16 picks. The injury to defensive back Tyreek Chappell played a major role in the Fightin’ Farmers’ struggles. With him healthy, they should be able to get back to where they need to be defensively.
“I think A&M’s secondary is so much improved,” Pollack said. “Elko year two, big time help. I got a lot of faith in what they’re going to become and I just think that the physicality, the ground and pound, I think that will keep them in every game.”