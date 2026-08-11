Texas A&M Turns Down Texas Tech's Offer to Play Future Non-Conference Game

The Texas A&M Aggies are not interested in rekindling an old Big 12 rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas A&M is one of multiple programs that has turned down an offer from Texas Tech to play a future non-conference series, per reports from On3.

"We’re talking to everybody and anybody. So far, everybody’s told us no," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire told On3.

Other teams that have reportedly joined Texas A&M in turning Texas Tech away include Mississippi State, USC and NC State.

Texas A&M Contributing to Texas Tech's Lose-Lose Situation

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the SEC's new nine-game schedule format along with the College Football Playoff committee's tendency to value wins total over win quality, the Aggies wouldn't benefit much from scheduling another Power 4 team in the non-conference.

That said, there's some that feel Texas Tech wouldn't be a major challenge on the field anyways.

We all saw what happened when Texas Tech played Oregon in the College Football Playoff this past year. A 23-0 loss for the Red Raiders against the Ducks could look just as lopsided against the Aggies. Texas Tech proved that its weak schedule last season did the program no favors when it laid an absolute goose egg against the first good team it faced.

In McGuire's defense, he deserves respect for acknowledging Texas Tech's schedule issue and going out of his way to try and fix it. But the results could end up being embarrassing for the Red Raiders one way or another.

It's a lose-lose situation for the Red Raiders; either you beat up on your current cupcake opponents and get criticized for playing no one, or, you play elite programs, lose badly, and have every opposing fan base point and say, "I told you so."

Texas A&M's Future Non-Conference Opponents

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like many teams around the country have done recently, Texas A&M could eventually look to make some changes to its future non-conference schedule, but for now, the Aggies have some interesting matchups on hand in the coming season.

2027



- vs. Texas State



- at Arizona State

2028



- vs. Louisville



- Abilene Christian

2029



- at Louisville

It will be intersting to see what other teams Texas A&M adds to its future non-conference schedule or if makes some changes, like cancelling the series with Louisville altogether.

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