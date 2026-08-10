Texas A&M Projected Week 1 Two-Deep After First Week of Fall Camp
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Fall Camp is in full swing across the nation as the 2026 college football season now sits under one month away, and now the speculation begins as to who will be the 22 men representing their teams on the gridiron when the season finally kicks off.
For head coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, there is plenty of personnel available in the talent pool that can make plays for the team and get them back into the mix for a national championship, with many of them pleading their cases for starting spots after just one week of camp.
So, with the season drawing closer by the second, here is how we here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI believe Texas A&M's depth chart against the Missouri State Bears will fare come kickoff.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Starter: Marcel Reed
QB2: Brady Hart
Brady Hart has shown his potential during the first week of camp, well ahead of true freshman Helaman Casuga, but the QB1 for Mike Elko is still very evidently Marcel Reed.
Reed has led all of the first-team reps during the camp and will look to get back in the Heisman Trophy talks like he was last year before his interception-heavy final two games against Texas and Miami.
Running Backs
Starter: Rueben Owens
RB2: Jamarion Morrow
Owens as of now retains his starting spot, though with more reps, he and Morrow could run a tandem similar to what Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels ran during their time in College Station.
Wide Receivers
X: Isaiah Horton
Z: Ashton Bethel-Roman
Slot: Mario Craver
Back-Ups: Terry Bussey, TK Norman, Aaron Gregory
The starting trio is full of experience and speed, but if Bussey continues to have the camp that he had this past week, Elko and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins could have some serious decisions to make.
Tight End
Starter: Micah Riley
TE2: Houston Thomas
Riley, a transfer from Auburn after the 2024 season, was named one of the A&M team captains prior to this season, a sign of elite play to come from the redshirt senior out of Omaha.
Offensive Line
LT: Tyree Adams
LG: Coen Echols
C: Mark Nabou Jr.
RG: Trovon Baugh
RT: Wilkin Formby
Back-Ups: Robert Bourdon, Blake Ivy, Ashton Funk, Lamont Rogers
Nabou, the only returning lineman from the 2025 season, leads a line mixed with youth and experience with transfers such as Formby.
Defense
Cornerbacks
Starters: Dezz Ricks, Julio Humphrey
Back-Ups: Tawfiq Byard, Rickey Gibson III
Humphrey looks to finally make some noise in the Texas A&M secondary after limited action in 2025, while the returning Ricks will likely serve in a leadership role in a transfer-filled cornerback room.
Safeties
SS: Dalton Brooks
FS: Marcus Ratcliffe
Back-Ups: Myles Davis, Adonyss Currie
Ratcliffe returns for his senior season looking to repeat his 2024 campaign that saw him snag three interceptions, while fellow senior Brooks comes off of a career-high four-sack season in the secondary.
Nickelbacks
Starter: Jordan Shaw
NB2: Bryce Anderson
Shaw has seen much of the first-team reps in the back, while Anderson looks for a rebound to his 2025 season that saw him sidelined for a majority of it due to a head injury he suffered against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Linebackers
Starters: Daymion Sanford, Ray Coney
Back-Ups: Jordan Lockhart, Noah Mikhail
Sanford's injury during the Maroon and White game surely made A&M fans' hearts skip a beat or two, but the status report of the linebacker has trended upwards, and there is a much more optimistic look for the senior out of Katy to be on the field on September 5.
Defensive Line
DE: Anto Saka, Marco Jones
NT: CJ Mims
DT: DJ Hicks
Back-Ups: TJ Searcy, Landon Rink, Sam M'Pemba
In a transfer-filled defensive line, Northwestern's Anto Saka and North Carolina's CJ Mims look to keep up the reputation that A&M's defense has built of terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03