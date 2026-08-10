Texas A&M Projected Week 1 Two-Deep After First Week of Fall Camp

Fall Camp is in full swing across the nation as the 2026 college football season now sits under one month away, and now the speculation begins as to who will be the 22 men representing their teams on the gridiron when the season finally kicks off.

For head coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, there is plenty of personnel available in the talent pool that can make plays for the team and get them back into the mix for a national championship, with many of them pleading their cases for starting spots after just one week of camp.

So, with the season drawing closer by the second, here is how we here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI believe Texas A&M's depth chart against the Missouri State Bears will fare come kickoff.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Marcel Reed

QB2: Brady Hart

Brady Hart has shown his potential during the first week of camp, well ahead of true freshman Helaman Casuga, but the QB1 for Mike Elko is still very evidently Marcel Reed.

Reed has led all of the first-team reps during the camp and will look to get back in the Heisman Trophy talks like he was last year before his interception-heavy final two games against Texas and Miami.

Running Backs

Starter: Rueben Owens

RB2: Jamarion Morrow

Owens as of now retains his starting spot, though with more reps, he and Morrow could run a tandem similar to what Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels ran during their time in College Station.

Wide Receivers

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

X: Isaiah Horton

Z: Ashton Bethel-Roman

Slot: Mario Craver

Back-Ups: Terry Bussey, TK Norman, Aaron Gregory

The starting trio is full of experience and speed, but if Bussey continues to have the camp that he had this past week, Elko and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins could have some serious decisions to make.

Tight End

Starter: Micah Riley

TE2: Houston Thomas

Riley, a transfer from Auburn after the 2024 season, was named one of the A&M team captains prior to this season, a sign of elite play to come from the redshirt senior out of Omaha.

Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) in action during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LT: Tyree Adams

LG: Coen Echols

C: Mark Nabou Jr.

RG: Trovon Baugh

RT: Wilkin Formby

Back-Ups: Robert Bourdon, Blake Ivy, Ashton Funk, Lamont Rogers

Nabou, the only returning lineman from the 2025 season, leads a line mixed with youth and experience with transfers such as Formby.

Defense

Cornerbacks

Starters: Dezz Ricks, Julio Humphrey

Back-Ups: Tawfiq Byard, Rickey Gibson III

Humphrey looks to finally make some noise in the Texas A&M secondary after limited action in 2025, while the returning Ricks will likely serve in a leadership role in a transfer-filled cornerback room.

Safeties

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS: Dalton Brooks

FS: Marcus Ratcliffe

Back-Ups: Myles Davis, Adonyss Currie

Ratcliffe returns for his senior season looking to repeat his 2024 campaign that saw him snag three interceptions, while fellow senior Brooks comes off of a career-high four-sack season in the secondary.

Nickelbacks

Starter: Jordan Shaw

NB2: Bryce Anderson

Shaw has seen much of the first-team reps in the back, while Anderson looks for a rebound to his 2025 season that saw him sidelined for a majority of it due to a head injury he suffered against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Linebackers

Starters: Daymion Sanford, Ray Coney

Back-Ups: Jordan Lockhart, Noah Mikhail

Sanford's injury during the Maroon and White game surely made A&M fans' hearts skip a beat or two, but the status report of the linebacker has trended upwards, and there is a much more optimistic look for the senior out of Katy to be on the field on September 5.

Defensive Line

DE: Anto Saka, Marco Jones

NT: CJ Mims

DT: DJ Hicks

Back-Ups: TJ Searcy, Landon Rink, Sam M'Pemba

In a transfer-filled defensive line, Northwestern's Anto Saka and North Carolina's CJ Mims look to keep up the reputation that A&M's defense has built of terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

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