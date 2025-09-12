Texas A&M Unveils Uniform Combination vs. Notre Dame
Texas A&M Aggies football has had its rematch with Notre Dame circled on its calendar all offseason, and now, it's just on the horizon as the Aggies prepare to travel to South Bend, IN. for a Saturday night matchup. The past two A&M games have featured different uniform combinations and this contest will be no different.
The Aggies announced on Thursday that the team would be suited up in icy-white fashion to face the Fighting Irish on the road. The Maroon and White are quite familiar with this style, except this time, the uniforms will feature a brand new white script helmet.
Fans have enjoyed the new combinations since the arrival of head coach Mike Elko and now it is time for the latest iteration of Aggie uniforms.
New-Age Management
Entering his second year at the helm of the A&M program, Elko has made it quite clear that the Aggies will getting a much different leadership under his tenure. A fan favorite of Aggie fans thanks to his contributions as defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, he is ready to combine the new era of college football and the tradition-rich history of the Maroon and White.
More uniform combinations complement the recent addition to Kyle Field which is a dazzling LED system that has brought old and new fans together in awe of the Aggies' resources can go towards.
With a brand new helmet already released so early in the season, it is likely that fans could be in for a treat later down the season. The last year the Aggies got their first alternative uniform was in the coach Kevin Sumlin era when they rolled out blackout uniforms versus LSU.
With the world of college football changing and the recruiting landscape under a complete overhaul, cosmetics are the first contact point a coaching staff has with prospective players. Therefore, giving players and recruits alike something that differentiates one school from another.
The standards have shifted in College Station under Elko and the expectations are more upfront than ever. Talent hasn't been a stranger in Aggieland, as NFL talent has developed and enjoyed success at the highest level in the big leagues.
Players such as Myles Garrett and Nnamdi Madubuike shined in Sumlin's tenure and now there's a chance for the next generation of players to do the same in style, perhaps makingrevenge on Notre Dame a dish served ice cold.