These 3 Things Are Critical For Texas A&M Aggies Against Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Texas A&M Aggies understand the hype around their visit to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a top-25 matchup that could make or break either team, depending on the final score.
With anticipation leading up to the game, it also derives expectations, including for the Aggies, who enter the contest undefeated, and for the Irish, who are still searching for their first win of the season after losing in week one to Miami.
For Mike Elko's team, though, what will be the difference between coming back to College Station still undefeated or entering a bye week with a loss?
Be Aggressive Downfield
For the Aggies, when they faced the Irish last season, they threw for 100 yards. Conner Weigman, the starting quarterback at the time, had a QBR of 36.5. Their longest pass was 18 yards, and they averaged 8.3 yards per reception, but barely hit triple digits in total yards through the air.
Now, this season through two games, they are averaging 8.7 yards per reception, but have instilled more confidence in quarterback Marcel Reed. He will face a daunting Fighting Irish secondary, but being able to take the top off and complete passes downfield will open up the rest of the playbook immensely.
Limit Long Drives
The pride of the Irish offense lies in their two-headed monster backfield of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Prince, both more than capable of breaking off explosive running plays. More importantly than that, both of them will allow the Irish the ability for long, grinding drives, keeping the Aggies' defense on the field.
Currently, the Aggies' defense ranks 65th in the country in opponents' time of possession, letting them control the ball 49.54 percent of the time. A far cry from an issue, but the Irish failed to establish their running game in the week one loss to Miami, so if they look to run the ball early, it could limit the offense's amount of possessions.
Continuing Third Down Success
After talking about the Irish ability to rip off explosive plays on the ground, which will be paramount in the Aggies' defense stopping them, that becomes even more critical on third downs. They currently rank 5th in the country in opponents' average third-down distance, at 9.23 yards. As a direct result, their opponents are only converting 29 percent of the time, which ranks 25th.
If the Irish look for long, drawn-out drives, getting off the field will be critical on third downs, and so far, the Aggies' defense has proven they are up for the challenge. Forcing the young quarterback to beat them will be critical in leaving South Bend with a win.
The Aggies will travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. CT