ESPN Still Has Doubts About Texas A&M
Despite Texas A&M’s hot 2-0 start, averaging 43 points and over 400 yards per game, the Aggies still face plenty of doubters, ESPN included.
In its latest SEC Football Power Index Rankings, Mike Elko’s squad checked in at No. 8.
Though it is still very early into the season, ESPN’s rankings raised eyebrows across the conference.
Auburn and Missouri Ahead of Texas A&M?
Seven teams found themselves ahead of the Aggies in ESPN’s FPI: Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, and Missouri.
What makes the ranking controversial is that four of those teams trail A&M in the AP Poll. The Aggies currently sit at No. 16, while Ole Miss (17), Alabama (18), Auburn (24), and Missouri (25) are all slotted behind them.
Fortunately for A&M, the schedule provides a chance to settle the debate on the field. Both Auburn and Missouri await later this season.
The Auburn matchup will be circled after last year’s four-overtime thriller, where Hugh Freeze’s Tigers spoiled Elko’s debut season. This time, the Aggies get a bye week before the clash, while Auburn faces Oklahoma.
Missouri, on the other hand, was on the other side of a 41-10 beatdown in last year’s matchup. This result derailed Eliah Drinkwitz’s then–top-10 team, and Mizzou will be looking for revenge this time around.
With four conference games in between the time A&M plays Auburn and Mizzou, getting a positive results against both teams would be huge in their aspirations at reaching the college football playoff.
How Far Would A&M Climb With a Win at Southbend?
A massive test awaits the Aggies this weekend as they head to South Bend to face No. 8 Notre Dame.
A win at one of college football’s most iconic venues, with Touchdown Jesus looming over the field, would go a long way in silencing critics and earning A&M national respect.
Beating the Irish wouldn’t just silence doubters; it would catapult A&M up the FPI and AP Poll rankings.
For that to happen, Collin Klein’s explosive offense must find ways to crack Notre Dame’s defense, while Elko’s defense will need to hold strong against the Irish’s elite ground game.
If both sides deliver, A&M would be firmly on track to meet Elko’s lofty goal of reaching the College Football Playoff.
Until Texas A&M proves it can win a ranked game on the road, any debate over rankings feels hollow.
The Aggies haven't won against a top-10-ranked team on the road since 2014. Saturday's primetime matchup provides the perfect opportunity for A&M to flip the narrative and earn national respect.