Texas A&M vs. Samford Bulldogs Preview: Keys to Victory
Before a high-stakes matchup with the bitter rival Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas A&M football will complete its home stand with an early fall showdown with the Samford Bulldogs.
The Southeastern Conference will have been a daunting schedule to face for the Aggies, but with the visitors from the Southern Conference in town, it will be their chance for a tune-up match before the season draws to a close.
A&M will look to impose its will with a superior run game and a stout offensive line, while Samford's goal of stopping the quarterback may be its one chance to contain offensive coordinator Collin Klein's vision of a dynamic attack on all fronts.
Both squads will lean on their strong suits to seize the day in College Station, but let's take a look at what will be the difference makers for the Aggies to emerge victorious come game day.
Pound the Rock
It's no secret that the Aggies thrive through their run game, which is exactly what they'll have to do to maintain a game-long advantage. Luckily for them, they are no one-trick pony when it comes to who totes the football. A spoil of riches in the backfield is a luxury A&M has, with running backs Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens II each having the ability to be an RB1 in any system.
If, for whatever reason, the tandem of Maroon and White backs can't get the job done, the scrambling ability of quarterback Marcel Reed tips the scales in the Aggies' favor once again. Responsible for seven rushing touchdowns a season ago, Reed can be the icing on a rushing yard cake. Strength on the ground will keep A&M steady the whole contest.
Get to the Quarterback
Bulldog quarterback Quincy Crittendon is a veteran college player who has seen significant playing time since 2022. With that said, he is a dangerous runner who has made a living scampering outside the pocket and making a play with his legs. Therefore, it will be the Aggies' top priority to make sure he has a less-than-optimal path outside of containment.
A mix of veteran and new faces shore up the A&M defensive line, and if it can keep pressure on the Samford linemen before they can give Crittendon an open lane, the Aggies will have the steering wheel in hand against the Bulldogs. Adding some lockdown coverage downfield to thwart a pass on the run will make the Samford offense weak against its SEC opponents.
Keep From Being One-Dimensional
While running the ball has been what the Aggies have done best in the recent past, wars are won on multiple fronts. By letting the rushing attack set the tone for the A&M offense, a door is opened to add the occasional downfield pass for chunk yardage and make opposing Samford respect both the run and pass.
RPOs helped quarterback Marcel Reed make a name for himself in his first few starts of the 2024 season, and now, in his first year as a full-time starter, it can help him establish a rhythm and tempo against the Bulldogs.
If A&M can nail these aspects of the game on the head from the get-go, it is highly likely that by the middle of the third quarter, fans will be able to see depth pieces make their first impact plays in an Aggie jersey.
Samford will be eager to show what it's made of against such a prolific offense and imposing defense, but with proper execution by A&M, there's a high chance for a landslide victory.