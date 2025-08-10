Texas A&M Wide Receiver Battle Tightening in Fall Camp
Heading into week 3 of Texas A&M's fall camp, there are many intriguing position battles across the board. Perhaps the most intriguing of them all is the battle for the fourth wide receiver spot.
With the spotlight fixed on KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Terry Bussey, the WR4 role is still up for grabs.
There are four names that have emerged as the front-runners: redshirt freshman Ashton Bethel-Roman, freshman Jerome Myles, redshirt sophomore Jonah Wilson, and redshirt freshman Izaiah Williams .
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Bethel-Roman appears to be leading the pack heading into Week 3. His combination of fluid route-running and elite speed has consistently stood out during camp. Clocked at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash during summer workouts, he might be the fastest player in the entire receiving corps.
His playmaking ability was on full display in the Maroon & White Spring Game, where he hauled in a 15-yard fade for a touchdown from Marcel Reed. With multiple reports calling him one of the biggest risers in camp, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear his name called frequently on Saturdays this fall.
Jerome Myles
The biggest wildcard in Collin Klein’s receiver room might be five-star freshman Jerome Myles. On paper, he’s the most physically imposing pass-catcher in the group, but injuries have been the main question mark.
Rated the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class and Utah’s top player, Myles missed his entire senior season after tearing his ACL, delaying his enrollment until this summer. Since arriving, though, he’s done nothing but turn heads.
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Myles brings a rare blend of size and speed. As a junior, he won the Utah 6A state title in the 100-meter dash, breaking a 43-year-old record with a blazing 10.36. With the Aggie “big three” receivers averaging just under six feet, Myles’ jump-ball ability and straight-line speed could make him one of the most dangerous mismatches in Collin Klein’s offense.
Jonah Wilson and Izaiah Williams
Maybe not the most well-known names around College Station yet, both Williams and Wilson have shown they belong in this conversation.
Williams quietly had the best spring game out of any of the receivers aside from Concepcion and Craver, hauling in 4 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. A four-star recruit out of Tampa in the 2025 class, he saw limited action last season but has used his speed and polished route running to stay in the thick of the competition.
Another player battling for the spot is Houston transfer Jonah Wilson. The redshirt sophomore originally committed to the Houston Cougars before transferring to Aggieland this offseason.
He was tabbed as a four-star prospect and the No. 51 player in Texas, putting up an absurd senior campaign with 77 catches for 1,341 yards and 13 TDs on 17.4 yards per catch.
While his time at Houston didn’t quite meet expectations, starting just five games, the redshirt sophomore now has a fresh start in Aggieland with Marcel Reed delivering the football. If he can translate his recruit potential to the field, he could carve out a meaningful role in 2025.