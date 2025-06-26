Texas A&M 5-Star Freshman WR Receives Jersey Number
Texas A&M has been lining them up and knocking them down in terms of recruiting for the 2026 class, but the 2025 class also has some highlights for Mike Elko's team, one of those being wide receiver Jerome Myles.
Myles' combination of speed and size (6-3, 215 pounds) should definitely make him a player to pinpoint for opposing defenses as a threat downfield, and Marcel Reed might have his designated deep ball catcher in Myles.
Myles recently posted on social media that he will be donning the no. 80 for the Aggies, which is synonymous in the NFL with some of the greatest pass catchers of all-time including Jerry Rice, Isaac Bruce, and Cris Carter.
Jerome Myles Joins Highly-Improved Aggie Receiving Corps
Although the wideout has to nurse an injury during his final season at Corner Canyon High School, Myles is locked and loaded for his freshman college season, which will see him take the field alongside a well-improved Aggie receiving unit that added sheer speed thanks to the transfer portal, grabbing KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State.
The team is also returning many efficient receivers such as Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman, amongst others. These pickups and returns come at a crucial time for the Aggies, who lost wideouts such as Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad II to the NFL draft this past year, and last year's leading receiver Noah Thomas took the transfer portal to Athens and joined the Georgia Bulldogs.
Myles' athleticism stretches beyond the gridiron, though, as the college freshman was also a track star while in high school, showing off his speed with a 10.36 100-meter dash time, breaking a Utah state record that had stood for 43 years before, further proving how much of a problem he will be for opposing defensive backs as he takes his game to the next level.
His senior year was marred by a torn ACL, but was still highlighted by a five-catch, 125-yard, three-touchdown performance against IMG Academy, and nine catches, 246 yards, and four receiving touchdowns in just the four games he played during the 2024 season.
Myles' young age and skill set has drawn him comparisons to Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams, who shined in Tuscaloosa last year with a near-1,000-yard season at just age 17, which is how old Myles will be when he steps foot on Kyle Field to start the 2025 season.
According to 247Sports, Myles is the third-best receiver in the 2025 class and the top-ranked player in the state of Utah.