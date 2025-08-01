Texas A&M Wide Receiver Up For Prestigious Award
With all the preseason awards coming out ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 college football season, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is tabbed to the Paul Hornung Award Watchlist. This award is given to the most versatile player, with the last winner being the 2024 Heisman winner, Travis Hunter.
Concepcion, the incoming junior transfer from NC State, is set to start his first season with the Aggies after being a top player in the transfer portal. In two seasons at NC State, Concepcion picked up 1,299 receiving yards, to pair with 356 rushing yards.
He has built up quite the resume in his collegiate career, especially his freshman season, as he was named both the Offensive Rookie of the Year as well as the ACC Rookie of the Year. As a freshman, he started in 13 games for the Wolfpack, picking up 320 rushing yards as well as 839 receiving yards. He set the NC State freshman record for most receiving touchdowns and receptions with 10 and 71, respectively.
His sophomore campaign was slower, as he dealt with a few minor injuries throughout the season, as it felt like he was never truly at 100 percent. In 2024, Concepcion ended the season with 53 receptions for 460 yards, while catching six touchdowns.
After a less productive season, Concepcion decided to enter the transfer portal as an incoming junior, when Mike Elko and the Aggies picked him up to be a part of the 2025 squad.
What Concepcion Brings To A&M
The Aggies lost three wide receivers for the 2025 season in Jabre Barber, Noah Thomas, and Jahdae Walker, who ranked first through third on the team in receiving yards. With all three of them gone, the Aggies needed a player with experience to join the roster.
Concepcion will be a great pair with sophomore returner Terry Bussey, who ranked as the overall No. 1 athlete, as well as being a five-star recruit for the Aggies. Playing in 12 games for the Aggies as a true freshman, Bussey is heading back for his second season, sure to make a great pair with Concepcion on the offense.
With two years at NC State under Concepcion's belt, as well as being tabbed as the ACC's Rookie of the Year, he is bringing incredible talent to the field with the Aggies, as well as some great experience.
The Aggies will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. against UTSA in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field.