Texas A&M Will Go As Far As Its Offensive Line Takes It
Just a couple of nights separate the Texas A&M Aggies from kicking off their 2025 college football season, a fresh start after last year’s gut-wrenching November collapse, when a 7–1 record spiraled into an 8–5 finish.
Still, people often forget that the Aggies were just one win away from reaching Atlanta for the first time in program history. All of this was under head coach Mike Elko’s first year at the helm.
Now entering year two of the Elko era, A&M is aiming to build on that foundation. The path will not be easy. The Aggies face the nation’s 10th-toughest schedule, but the roster is loaded with talent. And one unit in particular could define just how far they go: the offensive line.
Nicknamed the “Maroon Goons,” the front five enter the season with Joe Moore Award buzz and sky-high expectations. If they deliver, Texas A&M has the makeup of a legitimate national contender.
“We Will Go About As Far As That Group Takes Us”
There is no hiding what the identity of Collin Klein’s offense will be: run the ball down your throat and out-physical opponents.
"We will go about as far as that group takes us,” Elko said. “They're a veteran, experienced group and they have to play like it every Saturday. They have to put their will on people. When you win in the trenches in the SEC, you have success."
The numbers back it up. Last season, A&M finished second in the SEC in rushing, piling up 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.
This year, the Aggies return all five starters up front, anchored by two of the team’s three captains, Ar'Maj Reed-Adams at right guard and Trey Zuhn III at left tackle. Both are among the best at their positions nationally.
Reed-Adams started all 13 games last year, giving up just one sack and one quarterback hit across 361 pass-blocking snaps. He finished fourth in the SEC in sacks allowed and second in rushing yardage created. On the other side of the line, Zuhn was equally reliable, allowing only two sacks all season while starting every game.
It’s not just these two that opposing defensive linemen will have to fear. Left guard Chase Bisontis enters his third year as a starter, while center Mark Nabou Jr. returns from a season-ending injury in 2023, ready to reclaim the middle of the line. At right tackle, 6-foot-7, 336-pound Dametrious Crownover gives the Aggies a massive presence with legitimate first-round NFL draft potential.
Week after week, the SEC throws elite defensive fronts at you. Fortunately for A&M, they boast a dominant line that can impose its will on any defense in the nation.