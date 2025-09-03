Texas A&M WR Blown Away by First Gameday in Aggieland
After spending two seasons at NC State, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion spoke with the media about his first game at Kyle Field, what it meant to him, and what it felt like to get back on the field and play in front of over one hundred thousand fans.
In the Aggies' 42-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners, Concepcion sure had himself a pleasant evening as he recorded 72 yards off of three receptions and a special teams touchdown that gave Texas A&M its first points of the evening.
In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, the largest recorded crowd he ever played in front of consisted of 56,919 fans, which is nearly half of what he played in front of last weekend. The 12th Man landed at the sixth-highest attendance in Kyle Field history with a whopping 107,521 fans.
KC Concepcion: "The crowd was crazy"
"Honestly, the crowd was crazy," Concepcion said. "... Whenever I'm out on the field, I can usually tune out the crowd and like not really hear nothing, but when I had broke, I was hearing the whole crowd, I was like dang, like I've never seen it like this."
Concepcion sure gave the 12th Man reasons to root for him as he scored the first Texas A&M touchdown of the 2025 season on an 80-yard punt return in the first quarter that got the crowd on its feet and extra loud.
"It was amazing man," Concepcion said about his first Texas A&M gameday experience. "... Waking up, hopping on that bus, hopping off the bus, seeing everybody up out there and then finally able to get inside that stadium, it was a blessing man, just to be here, be around the Aggie nation, the 12th Man, and just able to perform for you guys."
He sure had a great performance, but the best has yet to come from Concepcion. In his freshman year at NC State, he was awarded with ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year after he recorded 839 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first season
"I would say my performance in the game, I kind of wanted I kind of wanted to do a little bit more," Concepcion said when asked about his performance. "But you know I'm gonna save it for these SEC games and give you guys a show most definitely."
After the first game of the season, Texas A&M improves to a 1-0 record as it heads into Week 2 against the other Aggies of Utah State.