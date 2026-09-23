Mario Craver Is Firm Believer In Road Ahead For Texas A&M

Confidence and comfort.

Those two words were the big takeaways after Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon before the weekend matchup versus LSU.

The Birmingham, Alabama native, who put on an offensive show last weekend in the 31-21 loss to Kentucky with 19 targets and 11 catches, hasn’t lost faith in what his team is capable of, despite the ugly Week 3 SEC opener in every facet.

“We definitely made it harder on ourselves to make this run,” Craver said. “We are ready for it. We made the decision to go out there and play better on Saturday against Kentucky, so we have to make a decision to go out there and clean it up.”

That’s coming from a guy who had to step up this past week after his two teammates, Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman, were injured, and he still made the best of it.

“Everyone knows Terry and ABR; they are a big piece of offense,” Craver said. “A big piece of the team. With them going down, obviously someone has to pick up the load, so being able to do what I do and keep playing — that’s it.”

Piecing It Together

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) receives a pass during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games, the Aggies didn't anticipate that a trip to Death Valley in Week 4 would determine their season with what’s left on the road ahead. Still, Craver is chugging along, embracing the moment and telling reporters he is encouraging Reed and his teammates through this stretch.

“Let him know whatever happens on any drive, I got him next drive,” Craver said. “We have to go play for each other. No matter what happens, no matter what we do, what decisions he makes, I’m still going to have to play with him. He’s still going to be my quarterback. I’m still going to be receiver. I got his back. He got my back. We in this thing all 12 games.”

Between Craver and Reed, there have been spurts where the explosive plays have happened, and it’s been what the 12th Man has been waiting for. At other times, the entire offense has not provided those glimpses of an explosive drive that really stands out on paper, and it got discussed.

“It’s just a slow start honestly,” Craver noted. “We know that this offense has the capability of doing what they did last year. I don’t think it's a play caller. I don’t think it's anything. I think we just have to execute better. I think as a team, as an offensive line, as a receiver group, as a quarterback group, as a running back group. We all have to execute better.”

That ties into building confidence in younger weapons who need to step up and rise to the occasion when their name is called, because this team has been banged up and hasn’t been able to avoid injuries.

For example, the running back room has featured Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards earning key reps in the rotation, along with guys like TK Norman and Aaron Gregory at receiver filling in.

Craver remembered how, when he was younger, he didn’t necessarily have all the confidence and comfort that he wished he had at that point in his collegiate football career, and how, if that can unfold the way head coach Mike Elko and Co. want it to, it opens up a completely different level of danger this team can use to their advantage.

“We have guys in the backfield and in the receiver room that can make plays, and y’all going to see,” Craver said. “We just have to get those guys comfortable. Get them confident — We’re just trying to make them as comfortable as we can so they can go out there and be themselves.”

If A&M as a whole group can get their footing and play the brand of football it hopes to, that widens the window of opportunity to be back on track with a major game approaching against a ranked LSU team.

“They’re very physical,” Craver stated. “Their D-line is going to get after it. Their linebackers are going to get after it. They really have no weaknesses in their defense. It’s going to be a great game.”

Just find that comfort and confidence, and it certainly will be.

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