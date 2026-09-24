Texas A&M’s initial availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 10 LSU looks remarkably similar to the one the Aggies carried into their SEC opener.

There is, however, one rather significant difference.

Wide receiver Terry Bussey is officially listed as out after suffering a lower-body injury during Texas A&M’s 31-21 loss to Kentucky. Mike Elko confirmed after the game that Bussey will miss the remainder of the season, leaving the Aggies without one of their most versatile offensive weapons as they attempt to rebound in Baton Rouge.

Full Texas A&M Injury Report vs. LSU

Texas A&M vs. LSU injury report | secsports.com

Running back Jamarion Marrow and wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman are both questionable, according to Wednesday’s initial report. The two occupied the same designation entering last week, although neither ultimately played against Kentucky.

Last week’s initial report also included wide receiver TK Norman and defensive end Anto Saka as questionable.

For anyone unfamiliar with the SEC’s availability reports, questionable essentially means a player has a 50/50 chance of playing. The designation can change as updated reports are released heading into kickoff.

Aggies Must Move Forward Without Terry Bussey

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marrow and Bethel-Roman are obviously worth monitoring, but Bussey’s absence carries much larger implications than Saturday night.

The junior had already shown that he was going to be a major piece of the Aggies’ offense, with his versatility allowing Texas A&M to use him in several different roles. As such, there is no simple replacement for everything he provided.

So who helps replace Bussey? It starts with the young receivers, as Aaron Gregory, Kelshaun Johnson and TK Norman will all be asked to do more.

The receiving corps still has Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton, while Bethel-Roman’s potential return would help restore some of the depth lost with Bussey. But the depth has still been hurt, which isn’t ideal for the Aggies’ long-term chances of success.

LSU Will Also Be Without a Major Offensive Weapon

Texas A&M isn’t the only team missing an important piece.

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green is listed as out after suffering a lower-body injury during last week’s 32-24 loss to Ole Miss. Green was lighting it up against the Rebels before leaving as his Tigers eventually lost a heartbreaker.

His absence removes one of LSU’s biggest matchup problems from Lane Kiffin’s offense. Without him, quarterback Sam Leavitt is going to have to turn to other receiving options, none of which have the same abilities as Green.

Safety Dashawn Spears and wide receiver Phillip Wright III are also out for LSU, while cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson is doubtful and safety Tamarcus Cooley is questionable, according to Wednesday’s initial report.

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