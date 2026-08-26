The Biggest Winners of Texas A&M's Fall Camp

Crunch time is upon Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies as the days separating now from the season's kickoff can nearly be counted using two hands, and the 22 men that will represent Texas A&M once the season gets underway becomes more clear.

Fall Camp is is the perfect time for the non-starters wanting to prove themselves to the coaching staff, and there have been quite a few eye-openers through the month of August as the camp has gone on.

Elko and the rest of the coaching staff will have some thinking to do when they make their Week 1 depth chart, and hopefully this article will help as we highlight the best performers from Texas A&M's Fall Camp.

Terry Bussey, WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs down the sideline during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no Aggie has garnered more buzz during camp than that of wide receiver/return specialist Terry Bussey.

From his physical gains (Bussey admitted to gaining 10 pounds over the offseason), to his phenomenal playmaking during the course of practices including one-handed catches in traffic and a noticeable improvement in route running, it's clear that the Timpson native is getting ready for a stellar junior campaign as he keeps his name in the hunt for starting wide receiver.

Anto Saka, DE

Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M fans likely expected a slight drop off in defensive production when Cashius Howell announced that he would be entering the NFL draft after the conclusion of the 2025, but thankfully, they didn't have to wait longer for a solution to their problem.

Northwestern defensive end Anto Saka announced in January that he would be transferring to the Aggies from the Wildcats, and the big man has lived up to his hype in camp.

His refined technique and explosiveness have drawn him comparisons to Howell, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and will be expected to be the new leader on the defensive front with both Howell and Albert Regis in the NFL now.

Rueben Owens II, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Securely the RB1 with both Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels out of College Station now, Rueben Owens has shown throughout camp that he is worthy of that role throughout camp, with a noticeable bulk in muscle and improved ball carrier vision.

Owens himself has even said that he's focused specifically on working on his balance, saying that he left a lot of touchdowns on the field last year due to stumbling or getting tripped up.

And if he can maintain his balance with the volume he is expected to get, he could finally be in store for a career year.

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