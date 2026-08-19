Texas A&M Needs to Find Its Best 3rd-and-Short Answer Without Le'Veon Moss

One of many Texas A&M Aggies to be drafted or signed with an NFL team in this year's draft, running back Le'Veon Moss was a well-established power back for the Ags, an attribute that very much came in handy on third-and-short runs for Mike Elko.

Now that Moss is out of College Station (and now football altogether for that matter), the hole left in his absence also raises a question as to what Elko, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, and the rest of the A&M offensive coaching staff do for short gains to move the chains.

Thankfully, they have quite a few options in their arsenal.

Who Steps Up in Moss' Absence?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies' revamped backfield is younger and much more centered around speed and versatility, but there is still plenty of size and physicality that is always crucial on the short downs.

Marcel Reed

Of course, there is always A&M's dual-threat star under center in quarterback Marcel Reed.

Physicality may not be the first word that pops in your mind when it comes to the junior, but Reed had no issue keeping the ball and lowering his shoulder in hopes of a conversion in the 2025 season.

The quarterback's quickness, lateral agility, and his overall ability to extend plays make him a surefire candidate to get the ball across the line to gain, whether he keeps it himself or dumps it off to a running back.

Rueben Owens II

Easily the most experienced back on the depth chart, Owens is the clear every-down candidate, and proved last season that he is more than capable of handling a heavy workload, taking over as starter for the times when Moss was injured.

Owens' bulking over the offseason as well as his focus on balance and power through contact has also been well noted, perhaps signifying that it could indeed be the El Campo native hitting the gap in hopes of resetting the downs for Texas A&M.

He's the lead back for a reason, and it's not just because of his experience.

Tiger Riden Jr.

The redshirt freshman probably didn't come to mind right off the bat when you were thinking of potential third-down candidates, but when even your own offensive coordinator is calling you a "big, powerful guy" that is fit for the goal-line and short-yardage with his downhill style, then you should know that you're doing something right.

Riden Jr. saw very limited play for the Maroon and White in 2025, but with Moss and Amari Daniels totally out of the equation, it could be Riden Jr. being used as the physical chess piece behind Owens and the more versatile Jamarion Morrow.

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