The Breakout Receiver That Has Marcel Reed Excited For The 2025 Season
It's no secret that the Texas A&M Aggies have failed to reach expectations the past few years. The mix of the recruiting talent brought in, and the money the boosters shelled out to put Mike Elko in charge, Aggie fans are hoping the 2025 season brings positive change.
Part of that equation is bringing quarterback Marcel Reed back for another season, hoping to build on his success last season. Reed hopes to find a connection with one of his talented receivers to help the Aggies' passing attack.
The Aggies signal-caller may have found the one, though, saying another young player in Terry Bussey will be a breakout star in College Station this upcoming season.
2025 Breakout Candidate
Reed wasn't bad by any means last season for the Aggies, but he was ranked 196th among FBS quarterbacks according to PFF. He threw for 1,864 yards, with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing just 61 percent of his passes. As a team, they were in the bottom half of FBS in passing yards per game (84th), interception thrown percentage (95th), and pass play percentage (107th).
Part of the struggles for the Aggies' signal-caller were the receivers' struggles to find success in games. According to PFF, only two players were ranked in the 200s or higher, and their highest returning receiver is Terry Bussey, the breakout candidate according to the Aggies quarterback.
"There's so much anticipation built up for Terry, I think this year, coming in as one of the top guys in our receiving room, you're gonna expect a lot from him. You know, he's gonna be one of those guys who keep the room together, pushes everybody to be their best. He's one of the leaders of that group and does everything the right way."
Bussey, who returns to College Station after his freshman season, has the coaching staff excited, too. A five-star recruit and the number one-ranked athlete out of high school, he saw action primarily on kickoff and punt return, but is now expected to take a big step and be a big piece of their 2025 success.
As their highest rated returning receiver, and the connection already built between Reed and Bussey from fall camp, the two have College Station buzzing as they eagerly await to see what the duo will do on the field in week one against UTSA.
"Really excited to have Terry and real excited to get him the ball"