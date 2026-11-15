The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Tennessee

Texas A&M gave its fans a great reason to wear black Saturday.

Unfortunately, the football team provided several more.

The Aggies suffered another miserable defeat, falling 22-7 to No. 8 Tennessee in a game that was somehow even uglier than the final score suggested. Mike Elko's team is now 4-6, leaving it with a slim chance of making a bowl game when everything is said and done.

It's been a long season, to say the least.

Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from another bad day in College Station.

The Good: Operation Blackout

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Cadet Wilson Winchester and Reveille X run out prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say what you will about Texas A&M football, but Operation Blackout is always aesthetically pleasing.

Even in a season that has been a massive disappointment on just about every front, the Aggie faithful showed up and showed out. A remarkable 108,504 people packed Kyle Field, dressed in black and hoping to witness something resembling a competent performance.

Texas A&M fans are historically awesome, and their continued support through this disaster of a season deserves recognition. Elko understood as much, opening his postgame press conference with an apology to everybody who supports the program.

That was really all that was good and dandy in College Station on Saturday, though.

The Bad: The Offense... Again

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Aggies totaled 179 yards of offense. They scored seven points. They converted two of their 11 third-down attempts.

It was absolutely terrible.

Sure, Tennessee has a terrific defense, and something resembling this result was probably expected given Texas A&M's recent performances. But there's a difference between struggling against a talented opponent and making the simple act of moving the football look like an unsolvable mathematical equation that only Albert Einstein can solve.

Texas A&M managed just eight first downs and possessed the football for less than 18 minutes. The Aggies even led 7-6 at halftime before producing virtually nothing after the break.

Asked to describe the offensive performance in one word, Elko had a fitting response: "Pathetic."

It's difficult to disagree.

The Ugly: Marcel Reed and How It Got Here

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed's day ended on the bench, with backup Brady Hart replacing him late in the fourth quarter.

Reed completed nine of his 22 passes for 71 yards and an interception. It was another sad performance in a season full of them, which makes the timing of Elko's decision all the more frustrating.

This change had been a long time coming. Reed has struggled for weeks, and the Aggies have continued to run out an offense that rarely gives its defense a reasonable chance to win.

Elko was adamant afterward that Reed shouldn't shoulder all the blame, pointing instead to the offensive operation as a whole. He's right about that. Reed hasn't received much help, but his own struggles have been impossible to ignore.

The ugliness isn't simply that Reed got benched, though that's notable in its own right. It's that Texas A&M allowed things to reach this point without finding a better answer.

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