3 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M Against No. 8 Tennessee in Operation Blackout

The Texas A&M Aggies have their backs against the wall heading into Saturday's SEC showdown against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers. With bowl eligibility still in question, Mike Elko's squad will welcome one of the nation's top-ranked teams to Kyle Field for its annual Operation: Blackout game.

Texas A&M enters the matchup looking to build momentum after an inconsistent season that has featured significant offensive struggles. Despite sitting at 4-5, the Aggies have shown flashes of defensive promise, allowing 20 points or fewer in five games this season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee arrives in College Station following a dominant victory over Kentucky. The Volunteers have one of the nation's most dangerous pass defenses, leading the FBS with 39 sacks.

However, with the home crowd behind them and plenty to play for, the Aggies have an opportunity to pull off an upset. Here are three bold predictions for Texas A&M against Tennessee.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Texas A&M Holds DeSean Bishop Under 75 Rushing Yards

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop has been one of the Volunteers' most productive offensive weapons this season, averaging 118.4 rushing yards per game with 13 touchdowns.

However, Texas A&M's defense will make stopping Bishop its top priority.

With Tennessee losing backup running back Daune Morris for the remainder of the season, the Volunteers will likely depend even more heavily on Bishop. That could give Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman an opportunity to load the box and force quarterback Joey Aguilar to win through the air.

The Aggies have demonstrated the ability to keep opposing offenses under control, and Saturday could be another example.

Prediction: Bishop finishes with fewer than 75 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

2. Marcel Reed Accounts for Three Touchdowns Without a Turnover

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has struggled with consistency this season, particularly against ranked opponents. With eight interceptions, protecting the football will be critical against a Tennessee defense that thrives on creating pressure.

However, Tennessee's biggest defensive weakness could provide Reed with an opportunity.

The Volunteers have struggled against mobile quarterbacks, and Reed has the athleticism to exploit those problems. His performance against Arkansas, when he rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, showed what he can accomplish when the Aggies utilize his legs.

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Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins needs to incorporate more designed quarterback runs and opportunities for Reed to escape pressure.

If Reed can find Isaiah Horton through the air while creating opportunities with his legs, the Aggies could finally solve their red-zone problems.

Prediction: Reed accounts for three total touchdowns without throwing an interception or losing a fumble.

3. Texas A&M Extends Its Operation Blackout Streak With an Upset

Perhaps the boldest prediction is that Texas A&M pulls off the upset against the eighth-ranked Volunteers.

The Aggies are 2-0 in Operation Blackout games under Elko, and Kyle Field could provide the extra energy needed to take down Tennessee.

Despite their record, the Aggies have remained competitive defensively. Their offensive struggles have been the biggest obstacle, but a strong performance from Reed could completely change the equation.

Tennessee has already shown vulnerability away from home, and Texas A&M has enough talent to take advantage.

Prediction: Texas A&M defeats Tennessee and keeps its Operation Blackout winning streak alive.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) elevates to block a kick against Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ashton Funk (73) during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Texas A&M Save Its Season?

Saturday represents more than another SEC matchup for the Aggies. With bowl eligibility on the line, Elko needs his team to deliver its best performance of the season.

An upset over Tennessee would give Texas A&M a significant boost heading into its final stretch and potentially change the narrative surrounding the program.

The Aggies have the talent. Now they need to prove it on the field.

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