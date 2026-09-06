The Moment That Changed Everything For Texas A&M Against Missouri State

Texas A&M didn't enter its Week 1 matchup against Missouri State wondering too much about whether a loss would be on the table.

Besides getting in the win column, Mike Elko's squad was entering Week 1 with the chance to put last year's three-point College Football Playoff performance behind them with a strong offensive showing.

After a 50-0 win at Kyle Field, Texas A&M accomplished that with a 432-yard differential with the Bears and over 500 yards of offense.

Still, there was a moment coming out of halftime where it seemed as though Missouri State could make the final score resemble a non-massacre.

The Bears were unable to take advantage when the score was 26-0 because of a strong multi-possession stretch from Elko's defense that followed, though.

Texas A&M Ensured a Blowout With Dominant Third Quarter

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri State Bears head coach Casey Woods looks on during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moment everything changed came in the third quarter when, after two three-and-outs that led to Texas A&M touchdowns, Missouri State quarterback Skyler Locklear was hit in the backfield by Aggies defensive end Ryan Henderson and lost a fumble that was picked up by defensive tackle DJ Sanders at the Bears' 15-yard line.

While a cover was still on the table at that point, it completely faded away following the defensive line's teamwork-driven turnover.

Missouri State had a three-and-out on its last drive, meaning Texas A&M's defense gave up just one first down in the entire second half.

Texas A&M's Defense Was Suffocating Throughout The Night

The numbers tell quite the story.

The Aggies gave up four first downs the entire game, somehow ceding 1.7 yards per play to the Bears. Over the entire 60 minutes, Missouri State had the ball for 18:12.

Texas A&M's defense may not have an easier test on the schedule after the Citadel put up 43 points and shocked Charlotte in overtime. The Aggies took advantage of a program that was integrating a new offensive system and had an all-new cast upfront.

That's all Texas A&M could do with the opponent on the schedule in Week 1. While the penalties were high as a team, with eight for 75 yards, that was mostly an offensive line problem.

The defense changed this game from one that was out of reach, to one that didn't look like it was being played by two FBS programs.

The 50-0 rout was, as it reads, a complete performance from the Aggies. TAMU's defense undoubtedly stole the show, though.

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