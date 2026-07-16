The One Message Mike Elko Must Deliver at SEC Media Days

The 2026 season is inching closer and closer for the Texas A&M Aggies, and there is no greater indication of that than SEC Media Days being right around the corner, taking place next week.

Head coach Mike Elko and three Aggies will take the stage in front of the media from July 20 through July 23 in Tampa, Florida, with SEC Media Days being the perfect place to get the answers to pressing questions and hear about the progress that Texas A&M has made over the offseason.

And undoubtedly many with eyes on the program want to hear certain answers when it comes to where the Aggies stand heading into the 2026 season. However, one of the biggest messages that needs to be delivered from Elko revolves around the expectations the program has leading into the season.

Mike Elko Needs to Address how Texas A&M is Handling Rising Expectations

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies head into their third season under Elko and carry a good amount of momentum after their 2025 season, which saw them end with an 11-2 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff. However, now the conversation that surrounds the Aggies is how they will build on top of 2025 and not allow that season to be an outlier.

Texas A&M has been hovering around the upper half of the SEC since Elko took over in 2024. And in those two seasons, the Aggies have been getting closer to cementing themselves as one of the premier programs in the SEC, and 2026 could be the year where they put the official stamp.

And that's exactly what should be the pressing question heading into next week, which Elko should answer at some point during SEC Media Days. The expectations have always surrounded the Texas A&M program, and now the noise might be higher than it's ever been before.

What has Elko's message been this offseason to get his players in the right mindset to cope with the expectations? Is Elko preferring to downplay the noise, or is he feeding into it to get his squad to play with a different sense of urgency?

Elko has already addressed those questions in a way earlier in the offseason in an appearance on the Always College Football Podcast hosted by ESPN's Greg McElroy back in June. Elko spoke about the biggest goal that he has for the Aggies heading into 2026.

"That's been our offseason conversation, for us to be the program that everyone thinks we can be...we've got to stack this," Elko said. "It can't just be, hey, they did it last year...It can't be how Texas A&M football goes anymore. It's a big challenge to prove that we have shifted this thing and are moving in a direction that is going to allow us to compete with the best programs in the country."

And now, as Elko is set to take the stage sometime next week, he will undoubtedly have to address how the Aggies are prepared to temper expectations heading into the 2026 season and the message he is sending to his team.

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