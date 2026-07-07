The 5 Questions Mike Elko Must Answer at SEC Media Days

The expanded College Football Playoff format allowed Texas A&M not only to play in the postseason tournament last season but to host a first-round playoff game. The Aggies lost to the Miami Hurricanes, but it was a sign of the progress the program has made under head coach Mike Elko.

Heading into Year 3 with Elko, there are yet again high expectations for the Aggies. The 2026 SEC Football Media Days start on July 20, and Elko will provide some clarity on the program’s direction after one of its best seasons in the SEC era.

5 Questions for Mike Elko at 2026 SEC Media Days

What Are the Expectations for the First-Year Coordinators?

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M lost both of its coordinators this offseason. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein returned to his alma mater, Kansas State, to become the Wildcats’ head coach. Meanwhile, Jay Bateman took the defensive coordinator job at Kentucky, where he will have play-calling responsibilities.

Elko is a defensive-minded head coach and formerly the Aggies' defensive coordinator; he took over defensive play-calling duties in 2025 after Bateman struggled in 2024. Presumably, he will maintain that responsibility with Lyle Hemphill taking over as defensive coordinator.

Hemphill is familiar with Elko. They coached together at Hofstra and Duke before Hemphill re-joined Elko’s staff in 2025 at Texas A&M. The two will share responsibilities for the defense, along with a talented staff that includes Elijah Robinson. As long as Elko is in charge, his fingerprints will be all over the defense

However, the biggest change comes on offense. Holmon Wiggins will have his first opportunity as an offensive coordinator, but he is experienced. He has had successful stints with Alabama and Virginia Tech and is ready to take Texas A&M’s offense to the next level.

How Will Texas A&M Create Turnovers?

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes reacts after intercepting a pass against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Among the 12 teams that reached the CFP, Texas A&M ranked last in turnover differential. The Aggies were -9 over 13 games, and it was a two-pronged issue.

The first is easier to solve: take care of the football. Quarterback Marcel Reed threw 12 interceptions, and the Aggies lost 19 total turnovers. Meanwhile, they gained just 10 total turnovers, including only three interceptions. It was well under the standard for an Elko-led defense.

School (Year) Interceptions Forced Fumbles Forced Texas A&M (2025) 3 11 Texas A&M (2024) 16 7 Duke (2023) 10 6 Duke (2022) 10 17 Texas A&M (2021) 10 6

Texas A&M’s safeties and cornerbacks are experienced and tested. Tawfiq Byard and Rickey Gibson III were added in the transfer portal as well. It will be a lot easier to return to the College Football Playoff if the Aggies can win the turnover battle.

Is There Another Gear in the Passing Game?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reed improved a lot in 2025. His yards per pass attempt increased from 7.8 to 8.4. His yards per completion increased from 12.7 to 13.5, and his passing yards per game climbed from 169.5 to 243.8.

This was a key factor in Texas A&M’s points per game jumping from 30.4 to 33.8 and total yards per game rising from 405.8 to 444.5. It wasn’t always clean, though. The Aggies had over 450 yards in seven of the first 11 games but averaged 331.5 yards over the final two weeks.

If the passing game can take another leap in 2026 with Wiggins, the consistency will help Texas A&M contend in the biggest games. This could come from Reed's personal development, or it could be a new wrinkle in the offense.

Wide receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton should make a big impact for the Aggies. Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey are players Texas A&M will need to continue to develop, and young playmakers like Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams could provide important depth as the Aggies expand their passing attack.

How Do You Replace the Pass-Rush Production?

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is never easy to replace a player like Cashius Howell. He led the SEC in sacks during the regular season and was a unanimous All-American as a defensive end. Howell and his running mates, defensive linemen Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis, wrecked SEC offenses all season, and all three were selected in the top 100 of the 2026 NFL draft.

While true, the same sentiment was expressed last offseason. The Aggies lost defensive linemen Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton. The trio was all selected in the top 100 picks of the 2025 NFL draft, just like Howell, Onyedim and Regis were a year later.

The Aggies increased the total sack output from 25.0 in 2024 to 43.0 in 2025. Over the last five seasons, Elko’s defenses have averaged nearly 35 sacks per season despite roster turnover and multiple school changes.

Between experienced players like transfer addition Anto Saka and young talent like Marco Jones, the Aggies will need to replicate their sack production. It seems unlikely that there is another double-digit sack player on the roster, but it is not impossible. Elko and Hemphill will need to find a way to keep the pass rush dominant despite losing talent to the NFL yet again.

How Far Can the Aggies Go in 2026?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the biggest question on the minds of Texas A&M fans. In consecutive seasons, the Aggies have contended for a spot in the SEC Championship Game before an untimely loss in the waning weeks. They earned a spot in the College Football Playoff last season, but the Aggies can't make a deep run in the CFP if they can't contend in the SEC.

“We’ve been one game away from the SEC Championship two years in a row, so we should let that sink in and do something about it,” Reed said.

Elko has transformed the program, but have the Aggies already reached their ceiling? How much further can they go this season, or was last year their best chance? This is not only what Elko has to determine, but also the whole roster.

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