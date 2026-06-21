The One Thing Standing Between Texas A&M and College Football Playoff Contention

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially set the standard moving forward that making the College Football Playoff every year is the expectation. Winning national titles will come along with that, but you can't hoist the trophy until you've earned a spot in the bracket.

Texas A&M got its first taste of the CFP experience in last season's disappointing home loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round.

Now that the Aggies have finally made the CFP, winning a game and advancing is the next step, though that will be easier said than done if Texas A&M's new-look offensive line doesn't aid the offense in taking a step forward.

Texas A&M's New-Look Offensive Line Will Make or Break the Season

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Aggies were blessed with a skilled and cohesive offensive line during the first two seasons of the Mike Elko era but the coaching staff entered this offseason knowing that inevitable changes were coming.

Texas A&M said goodbye to offensive lineman Trey Zuhn, Chase Bisontis, Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Dametrious Crownover, all of whom were 2026 NFL Draft picks during a record draft class for the Aggies.

Replacing all of that production was never going to be easy, and frankly just impossible. Still, the Aggies made sure to add SEC experience out of the portal with four offensive lineman that played in the conference last season.

Texas A&M landed Tyree Adams and Coen Echols from LSU, Wilkin Formby from Alabama and South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh. At center, Mark Nabou Jr. is the only returning starter on the offensive line for the Aggies.

It's rare to see an SEC team acquire four transfers from within conference in one offseason, let alone all of them being expected starters on the offensive line. As a result, the ceiling for Texas A&M's offensive line could be high this fall, but there's also some notable room for concern.

Last year's group had the advantage of having chemistry that took two years and hundreds of practices to build. This year's offensive line will likely have to experience some early growing pains before things start to click later in the season.

If the Aggies can overcome these bumps in the road earlier than expected, Texas A&M's chances of making it back to the College Football Playoff will receive a huge boost. But if not, the Aggies could be in danger of early losses at LSU and in the middle of the year at Missouri.

If the offensive line can silence any doubt early, it truly feels like everything will fall into place for Texas A&M, which has talent at every position across the roster.

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